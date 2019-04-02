You are here

  • Home
  • Ghosn lawyers ask for separate trial in Nissan case
﻿

Ghosn lawyers ask for separate trial in Nissan case

Carlos Ghosn faces criminal charges in Japan over failing to report around $82 million in salary from Nissan. (Reuters)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuter
0

Ghosn lawyers ask for separate trial in Nissan case

  • Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November after an Nissan investigation uncovered evidence of serious wrongdoing by him
  • Ghosn faces criminal charges in Japan over failing to report around $82 million in salary from Nissan
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuter
0

TOKYO: Lawyers for former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday they asked a Tokyo court that he stand trial for alleged financial wrongdoing separately from Nissan because the company is helping prosecutors.
Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November after Nissan told prosecutors its own internal investigation uncovered evidence of serious wrongdoing by him. The Japanese automaker subsequently ousted Ghosn as chairman.
He faces criminal charges in Japan over failing to report around $82 million in salary from Nissan, and for temporarily transferring personal financial losses onto Nissan’s books during the global financial crisis.
Along with Ghosn and Greg Kelly, a close Ghosn associate who served as a director on Nissan’s board, prosecutors have also indicted the company itself for making false disclosures in annual securities reports, for which it has expressed regret.
In a statement on Tuesday, Ghosn’s lawyers also asked that he stand trial separately from Kelly, who was charged with conspiring to under-report Ghosn’s income. Both Ghosn and Kelly have denied the charges.
The lawyers’ statement did not say why Ghosn did not want to be tried alongside Kelly. Ghosn’s lawyers were not immediately available for further comment. Kelly’s lawyer was also not immediately available for comment.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Japan Nissan corruption

Related

0
Business & Economy
Nissan committee: facts point to private use of company funds by Ghosn
0
Business & Economy
Nissan, Renault temper powers of chairman in wake of Ghosn’s ouster

Philippines’ Duterte orders review of all government contracts

Updated 59 sec ago
Reuters
0

Philippines’ Duterte orders review of all government contracts

  • Review ordered to ensure none puts the country at a disadvantage
  • It was unclear how many contracts will be up for review
Updated 59 sec ago
Reuters
0

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a review of all contracts entered into by the government with companies and other countries to ensure none puts the country at a disadvantage, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
The Office of the Solicitor General, the Department of Justice secretary and all legal departments were tasked to conduct the review, spokesman Salvador Panelo told a regular news conference.
The review would “determine whether there are onerous provisions in the contract that would put the Filipino people in disadvantage or in violation of the constitution,” Panelo said.
It was unclear how many contracts will be up for review.

Topics: President Rodrigo Duterte Philippines governance

Related

0
World
Philippines’ Duterte publicly names 46 officials under drug investigation
0
World
Philippines’ Duterte backs smacking kids, vetoes ban

Latest updates

Ghosn lawyers ask for separate trial in Nissan case
0
Yemen army kills 167 Houthis in five-day firefight
0
Philippines’ Duterte orders review of all government contracts
0
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande on Singapore parliament ‘offensive’ playlist
0
Biden camp steps up defense as 2nd woman raises complaint
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.