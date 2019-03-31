Raising our hats to the Style Stakes at Dubai World Cup

DUBAI: From peacock-feather hats to full-blown gowns, fashion at the Dubai World Cup is always a sight to see, and the regalia at this year’s 24th edition of horse racing at Meydan Racecourse did not disappoint.
Thousands from across the world sported unique looks at the annual event, as they watched jockeys and their steeds battle it out for the $35m prize purse on Saturday.
But horse racing aside, the event is also known for its glamour as the most outlandish and best-dressed attempt to outdo each other at the Style Stakes contest.
Hundreds entered the fashion competition that ran throughout the day alongside the horse races.
Photo gallery: Looks from Dubai World Cup 2019
Fashionistas entered themselves into the competition and were judged by five industry experts that included stylist Kelly Lundberg, designer Noor Breish, women’s hat designer Ana Pribylova, Esquire Middle East fashion director Mark McMahon and Saudi influencer Tamara Al-Gabbani.
There were six categories, including best hat, most creative hat and best dressed.
Eleanor Campbell won best dressed, while Australian nurse Conna Tution won best hat for her blue and golden headpiece, which she said was her tribute to the desert. Eksuda Vassakosol received the prize for most creative hat for one that was inspired by afternoon tea. Prizes amounted to more than $68,000 and included shopping gift vouchers and brunch packages.
Among those who did not enter the competition, the all-white look seemed to be a favorite, while a few stood out with bold choices. The look of the day for Arab News was a woman in a bright salmon suit, which she paired with a white shirt and black ribbon tie, wearing a see-through mesh tophat with a cut-out horse on the inside.
Other favourites included a white bow hat, decorated with white feathers and a delicate net over the eyes: a simple, traditional look, yet elegant nonetheless.