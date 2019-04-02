Palestinian killed in clash with Israeli forces

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed during a clash with Israeli forces near Jerusalem overnight, the Palestinian health ministry and residents said on Tuesday.
The ministry said Mohammed Adwan, 23, was killed and three others were wounded.
Two residents said soldiers arrived in the Qalandiya area early on Tuesday to carry out arrests and young men threw stones at them.
The Israeli army said there was a “riot” during an operation in the nearby Kufr Aqab area, and “rocks and explosive devices were hurled at the troops, who responded with fire.”
