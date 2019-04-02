Palestinian killed in clash with Israeli forces

Yemen army kills 167 Houthis in five-day firefight

DUBAI: The Yemeni army killed 167 Houthi militants during the five-day clashes in the north of Al-Dhale province, Saudi news agency SPA reported on Monday.

A Houthi field commander also died during the clashes, and a 100 of the militia were injured.

The militants are abusing the financial and legal situation of Somalis and recruiting them to fight in some of their fronts.