You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian killed in clash with Israeli forces
﻿

Palestinian killed in clash with Israeli forces

A Palestinian carries a burning tire during clashes with Israeli forces at checkpoint Bet El near the West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP)
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
0

Palestinian killed in clash with Israeli forces

  • Israeli soldiers arrived in the Qalandiya area early on Tuesday to carry out arrests
  • The Israeli army said there was a ‘riot’ during an operation in the nearby Kufr Aqab area
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
0

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed during a clash with Israeli forces near Jerusalem overnight, the Palestinian health ministry and residents said on Tuesday.
The ministry said Mohammed Adwan, 23, was killed and three others were wounded.
Two residents said soldiers arrived in the Qalandiya area early on Tuesday to carry out arrests and young men threw stones at them.
The Israeli army said there was a “riot” during an operation in the nearby Kufr Aqab area, and “rocks and explosive devices were hurled at the troops, who responded with fire.”

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

0
Middle-East
Palestinians see little hope in Israeli elections
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations of Palestinian rights

Yemen army kills 167 Houthis in five-day firefight

Updated 02 April 2019
Arab News
0

Yemen army kills 167 Houthis in five-day firefight

  • The army killed a Houthi field commander
  • The militants are recruiting Somalis to their fronts
Updated 02 April 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Yemeni army killed 167 Houthi militants during the five-day clashes in the north of Al-Dhale province, Saudi news agency SPA reported on Monday.

A Houthi field commander also died during the clashes, and a 100 of the militia were injured.

The militants are abusing the financial and legal situation of Somalis and recruiting them to fight in some of their fronts.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

Related

0
Middle-East
UAE minister rejects experts’ report on Yemen
0
Middle-East
Yemen’s army makes strategical advances in Taiz

Latest updates

Palestinian killed in clash with Israeli forces
0
Afghan official: Taliban target security forces, killing 8
0
Pakistan: Indian fire kills 3 of our soldiers in Kashmir
0
Ghosn lawyers ask for separate trial in Nissan case
0
Yemen army kills 167 Houthis in five-day firefight
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.