No-deal Brexit more likely by the day: EU’s Barnier

﻿

BRUSSELS: Britain has become more likely in the recent days to crash out of the European Union without a divorce agreement, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.
“Over the last days a no-deal scenario has become more likely, but we can still hope to avoid it,” Barnier said, adding the EU was ready to accept Britain staying the EU’s customs union or a relationship akin to the one the EU has with Norway.
Speaking at an event in Brussels after the British parliament rejected any alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal, Barnier said Britain now had three choices before the April 12 leaving date.
He said Britain could still accept the already-negotiated deal, leave without an agreement, or ask for a long extension to Brexit, which would entail organizing European Parliament elections in Britain in May.

Afghan official: Taliban target security forces, killing 8

KABUL, Afghanistan: An Afghan official says the Taliban have targeted a checkpoint in northern Balkh province, killing at least eight members of the security forces.
Adil Shah Adil, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says that five other members of the security forces were wounded in Monday night’s attack in the district of Sholgara.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Adil blamed the Taliban who are active in Balkh, especially in Sholgara, and have repeatedly struck checkpoints there.
Adil says there were also casualties among the Taliban as a three-hour shootout ensued at the checkpoint but he couldn’t provide an exact number.
The Taliban have stepped up attacks against government officials as well as Afghan security forces across the country even though they are negotiating with a US envoy.

