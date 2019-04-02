Bitcoin briefly hits $5,000 after 20% surge

You are here

﻿

Bitcoin rose as much as 20 percent in Asian trading to briefly touch the $5,000 mark, the biggest one-day gain since April of last year. (Reuters)
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON: Bitcoin briefly touched $5,000 on Tuesday, its highest level since late November, while other cryptocurrencies also surged.
On the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, Bitcoin rose as much as 20 percent in Asian trading to briefly touch the $5,000 mark before settling at $4,730 by 0700 GMT, up 14 percent on the day; still its biggest one-day gain since April of last year.
Ethereum’s ether and Ripple’s XRP, two other large cryptocurrencies, also jumped higher.
It was not immediately clear what was behind the rally in virtual currency prices.

Topics: bitcoin

Reuter
Reuter
TOKYO: Lawyers for former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday they asked a Tokyo court that he stand trial for alleged financial wrongdoing separately from Nissan because the company is helping prosecutors.
Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November after Nissan told prosecutors its own internal investigation uncovered evidence of serious wrongdoing by him. The Japanese automaker subsequently ousted Ghosn as chairman.
He faces criminal charges in Japan over failing to report around $82 million in salary from Nissan, and for temporarily transferring personal financial losses onto Nissan’s books during the global financial crisis.
Along with Ghosn and Greg Kelly, a close Ghosn associate who served as a director on Nissan’s board, prosecutors have also indicted the company itself for making false disclosures in annual securities reports, for which it has expressed regret.
In a statement on Tuesday, Ghosn’s lawyers also asked that he stand trial separately from Kelly, who was charged with conspiring to under-report Ghosn’s income. Both Ghosn and Kelly have denied the charges.
The lawyers’ statement did not say why Ghosn did not want to be tried alongside Kelly. Ghosn’s lawyers were not immediately available for further comment. Kelly’s lawyer was also not immediately available for comment.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Japan Nissan corruption

