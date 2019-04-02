You are here

  • Home
  • Singapore Airlines grounds two 787-10s citing Rolls-Royce engine problem
﻿

Singapore Airlines grounds two 787-10s citing Rolls-Royce engine problem

Above, the first 787-10 Dreamliner built for Singapore Airlines at its final assembly facility in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Boeing)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

Singapore Airlines grounds two 787-10s citing Rolls-Royce engine problem

  • The jets have been removed from service pending engine replacement
  • The Trent 1000 TEN is the latest version of an engine that has had a problematic entry into service
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines said on Tuesday it had grounded two Boeing Co. 787-10 jets fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines after checks of its fleet found premature blade deterioration.
The jets have been removed from service pending engine replacement, the airline said in a statement.
The Trent 1000 TEN is the latest version of an engine that has had a problematic entry into service. As of late February, Rolls-Royce said 35 787s were grounded globally due to engine blades corroding or cracking prematurely. The manufacturer said it was aiming to reduce the number to 10 by the end of the year.
In February, the company raised a Trent 1000 accounting charge to $1.03 billion (£790 million) from £554 million at the half year, contributing to a full-year operating loss of £1.16 billion. It also allocated another £100 million in cash to the problem.
Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday that since the entry into service of the Trent 1000 TEN, it had communicated to operators that the high-pressure turbine blades in the engine would have a limited life.
“Working with operators, we have been sampling a small population of the Trent 1000 TEN fleet that has flown in more arduous conditions,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “This work has shown that a small number of these engines need to have their blades replaced earlier than scheduled.”
Rolls-Royce said its engineers were already developing and testing an enhanced version of the turbine blade.
“We will now work closely with any impacted customers to deliver an accelerated program to implement the enhanced blade and to ensure that we can deliver on our Trent 1000 TEN future commitments,” the company said. “We regret any disruption this causes to airline operations.”

Topics: aviation Singapore Airlines Boeing

Related

0
Business & Economy
Singapore Airlines denies snooping with seatback cameras
0
Business & Economy
Singapore Airlines finds premium economy a tougher sell on new non-stop US flights

Bitcoin briefly hits $5,000 after 20% surge

Updated 42 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

Bitcoin briefly hits $5,000 after 20% surge

  • Bitcoin rose as much as 20 percent in Asian trading to briefly touch the $5,000 mark
  • It is the biggest one-day gain since April of last year
Updated 42 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Bitcoin briefly touched $5,000 on Tuesday, its highest level since late November, while other cryptocurrencies also surged.
On the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, Bitcoin rose as much as 20 percent in Asian trading to briefly touch the $5,000 mark before settling at $4,730 by 0700 GMT, up 14 percent on the day; still its biggest one-day gain since April of last year.
Ethereum’s ether and Ripple’s XRP, two other large cryptocurrencies, also jumped higher.
It was not immediately clear what was behind the rally in virtual currency prices.

Topics: bitcoin

Related

0
Business & Economy
Plans for cryptocurrency Hong Kong IPO shelved amid bitcoin slump
0
Business & Economy
Bitcoin sinks to new 13-month low

Latest updates

Singapore Airlines grounds two 787-10s citing Rolls-Royce engine problem
0
Iran says US sanctions impeding flood rescue operations
0
Bitcoin briefly hits $5,000 after 20% surge
0
Running in the Indian election? Get an armored car
0
No-deal Brexit more likely by the day: EU’s Barnier
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.