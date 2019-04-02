You are here

UN chief denounces hate speech in echo of Arab News campaign

UN chief Antonio Guterres warned of a surge in hate speech that was ‘entering the mainstream, spreading like wildfire through social media.’ (AFP)
Mohamed Al-Shamaa
  • ‘Around the world, we are seeing ever-rising anti-Muslim hatred, anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia’
  • Guterres is on a two-day trip to Egypt
Mohamed Al-Shamaa
CAIRO: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced hate speech and racism on Tuesday in a landmark address at Al-Azhar in Cairo.

“Hate speech is entering the mainstream, spreading like wildfire through social media and radio,” the UN chief said at the Sunni Muslim world’s foremost religious institution.

“Around the world, we are seeing ever-rising anti-Muslim hatred, anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia. We see it spreading in liberal democracies and as well as in authoritarian states.

“In this time of difficulties and division, we must stand together and protect each other.

“Nothing justifies terrorism, and it becomes particularly hideous when religion is invoked. We must uphold and promote human dignity and universal human rights.”

Guterres’s warning against growing hatred of Muslims came less than a month after Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant killed 50 worshippers in a terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, as they took part in Friday prayers.

His speech echoed the theme of “Preachers of Hate,” the campaign launched by Arab News last month to profile, contextualize and analyze extremist preachers from all religions, backgrounds and nationalities.

Guterres was welcomed to Al-Azhar by the grand imam, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb. 

The imam said Al-Azhar carried a universal message of peace.

He said Al-Azhar received thousands of students from all over the world, and provided them with the knowledge and values necessary to carry this message of humanity.

Guterres is on a two-day trip to Egypt. After his visit to Al-Azhar, he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Topics: United Nations Antonio Guterres Al-Azhar Cairo Preachers of Hate

Malaysia condemns Israel over military aggression against Gaza

Nor Arlene Tan
Malaysia condemns Israel over military aggression against Gaza

  • Mahathir Mohamad: I strongly condemn the excessive use of force by Israel toward the Palestinians - I urge Israel to respect international humanitarian law
  • The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also slammed Israel for using live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas on protesters, injuring 300
Nor Arlene Tan
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian prime minister on Tuesday condemned the Israeli government over the use of military force against Palestinian protesters who were marching to mark the anniversary of the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip.

“I strongly condemn the excessive use of force in retaliation by Israel toward the Palestinians, using hundreds of missiles from Israeli warplanes and the placement of military assets at the border,” Mahathir Mohamad said in a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Since last Saturday, a large mass of protesters have demonstrated along the Gaza fence to demand the right to return to their homes in occupied Palestine, as well as to demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip. 

Earlier, the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs slammed Israel for using “live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas” on protesters, injuring 300.

The 93-year-old premier is deeply concerned about the escalating violence in Gaza and regards Israel’s recent actions as “systematic acts of violent aggression, incitement, provocation and collective punishment against defenseless Palestinians.”

The Southeast Asian nation has called on Israel for a cease-fire between the two sides, while condemning the international community for its “silence” on the matter.

“I call for all parties to de-escalate the growing tension and to restore calm. I urge Israel to respect international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians. The cease-fire must be fully respected,” said Mahathir, adding that “many innocent lives” had been lost due to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. 

Muslim Imran, president of the Palestinian Cultural Organization based in Malaysia, told Arab News that he applauded Malaysia for being consistent about its stance on the Palestine issue. 

“The Palestinians are highly appreciative of Malaysia’s stance. I hope other Islamic nations, members of the OIC and UN would be vocal and play an active role to help end Israeli’s violations,” Imran said. 

“Malaysia’s solidarity has come at a time when some Arab nations are in internal turmoil, therefore Malaysia’s solidarity has become more important and more essential,” he said. 

Malaysia does not recognize Israel as a country and has received backlash by some for being “anti-Semitic.” In January, Malaysia banned Israel from entering Malaysia to compete in an international Paralympic swimming championship. 

Last week, Malaysia condemned US President Donald Trump for his recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over Syria’s Golan Heights region.

Topics: Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad Gaza

