You are here

  • Home
  • Film Review: ‘Us’ — Jordan Peele’s gripping, gory second act
﻿

Film Review: ‘Us’ — Jordan Peele’s gripping, gory second act

The movie is filled with dark and mysterious turns. (Us)
Updated 02 April 2019
ONE CARLO DIAZ
0

Film Review: ‘Us’ — Jordan Peele’s gripping, gory second act

  • The movie tells the story of an African-American family haunted by killer doppelgangers
  • One of the actors who plays a main rule is the Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o
Updated 02 April 2019
ONE CARLO DIAZ
0

DUBAI: All eyes are on Jordan Peele as he attempts to dodge a sophomore slump with his creepy new horror feature, "Us, "after his marvelous debut feature, “Get Out,” earned him an Oscar nod trifecta — Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Screenplay (which he won).

In “Us,” Peele tells the story of an African-American family in California whose idyllic vacation at their holiday home is interrupted by killer doppelgangers who show up dressed in red coveralls, armed with scissors.

(Us)

The horror unravels with the eerie visitors trying to gut the family with their unusual choice of weapon, but this isn’t simply a slasher flick; it takes darker and more mysterious turns along the way.

Peele’s masterful storytelling is enough to overcome the relatively unoriginal premise, and cinematographer Mike Gioulakis brings Peele’s vision to life with compelling high-contrast visuals.

The technique is highlighted early; the film opens with a flashback to 1986, with a young girl wandering into a ramshackle Hall of Mirrors in a beachside funfair. Inside, she sees a reflection that terrifies, and deeply scars, her, kicking off the film’s major narrative arc.

The young girl grows up to be Adelaide (played by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o), the matriarch of the family, who plays the role with a compelling energy, matched by “Black Panther” co-star Winston Duke, who plays her husband in the movie. Duke provides some of the film’s best moments, with Peele using his character for some much-needed comic relief.

(Us)

Peele’s wildly imaginative tale employs some tried-and-tested horror-movie tropes, from slow camera movements and tight reaction shots that really highlight Nyong’o’s striking facial expressions to haunting sound design. The film’s deft use of music is on another level, even transforming a hip-hop song into a hair-raising terror tune.

“Us” is not just a horror movie, though. As he did in “Get Out,” Peele delivers a story with social commentary, although this time it’s not as straightforward. “Us” shrouds its message in mind-bending metaphors, and character lines that are often hit-and-miss.

The eccentricities and creativity of the film’s plot are somewhat wasted by its rather predictable climax, but overall “Us” is a thrilling, frightening ride.

Topics: Jordan Peele film review horror films

Related

0
Lifestyle
Film Review: Star-studded rumble in jungle packs powerful punch
0
Lifestyle
Film review: Unlikely romance loses its spark in soulless sojourn

Streaming helps boost 2018 music industry sales

Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
0

Streaming helps boost 2018 music industry sales

  • Revenues reached $19.1 billion last year, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry said
  • There were 255 million users of paid streaming services at the end of year, according to the report
Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Worldwide music sales rose by nearly 10 percent in 2018, a fourth consecutive year of growth fueled by online streaming, according to figures released on Tuesday by an industry body.
Revenues reached $19.1 billion last year, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents the recorded music industry worldwide, said in its Global Music Report 2019.
“We are now much more optimistic,” said IFPI chief executive Frances Moore, describing the period prior to recent growth as a “mourn-fest” when “we only had bad years.”
However, the overall growth of 9.7 percent in sales masks a discrepancy within the industry, with streaming buoyant — accounting for almost half of revenues — while downloads and physical purchases continued to drop.
The streaming sector, which includes subscription fees and advertising income, grew by 34 percent to reach $8.9 billion in 2018.
There were 255 million users of paid streaming services at the end of year, according to the report.
But paid downloads fell by 21.2 percent and physical sales of music were down by 10.1 percent.
Despite the growing presence of paid streaming services, piracy remains a problem with an estimated 120 million online users illegally ripping music from streams each month, Moore said.
“They are hacking and downloading the music ... at the price of the stream, and very often they are not paying at all,” he said.
“And whole discographies can be downloaded with bittorrent and other forms,” Moore added.
Marked regional disparities exist within the positive global growth picture.
For a second year running, Latin America saw the largest increase, with total sales up 16.8 percent.
In North America, where the transition from physical to digital music formats is well advanced, sales also jumped, by 14 percent last year.
However, in Europe sales rose a minuscule 0.1 percent.
Meanwhile, the IFPI’s annual singles chart saw rising Cuban-American star Camila Cabello, Canadian rapper Drake and Briton Ed Sheeran top of the pile.
In the album rankings, the soundtrack of smash hit musical movie “The Greatest Showman,” South Korean boyband BTS and US star Lady Gaga were the biggest sellers.
Vinyl, an increasingly popular format for audiophiles and nostalgic listeners, also saw sales grow for the 13th consecutive year.
It now represents 3.6 percent of the industry’s total turnover.

Topics: Music Spotify

Related

0
Media
Spotify launches in the Middle East and North Africa
0
Media
US to make streaming services pay more for music

Latest updates

King Salman orders Eastern Province prisoner release
0
Ireland won’t be ‘back door’ into EU if no-deal Brexit, says Irish PM
0
Britain to seek further delay to Brexit, says May
0
Egyptian policeman sentenced to death for killing Christian father and son
0
Senior Saudi delegation travels to Iraq to boost trade ties 
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.