You are here

  • Home
  • US-backed force tracks Syria extremists after ‘caliphate’ falls
﻿

US-backed force tracks Syria extremists after ‘caliphate’ falls

A Syrian Democratic Forces flag flutters in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. (Reuters)
Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
0

US-backed force tracks Syria extremists after ‘caliphate’ falls

  • More than a dozen coalition air strikes have targeted Daesh hideouts near Baghouz since Sunday
  • Daesh fighters also retain a presence in Syria’s vast Badia desert and various other hideouts
Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
0

BEIRUT: A US-backed force said Tuesday it was chasing Daesh group fighters in eastern Syria, as coalition warplanes pound the militants more than a week after their “caliphate” was declared defeated.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by warplanes of a US-led coalition, dislodged Daesh fighters from their last redoubt in the village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border on March 23, following a months-long offensive.

The US-backed alliance is now “tracking down remnants of the terrorist group,” SDF spokesman Mustefa Bali said on Tuesday.

“There are groups hiding in caves overlooking Baghouz,” he said.

The US-led coalition said it was supporting sweeping operations with air strikes on militant hideouts.

“The Syrian Democratic Forces continues to deny Daesh a physical space and influence in the area and work to deny them the resources they need to return,” coalition spokesman Scott Rawlinson told AFP on Monday.

“In support of back-clearance operations, the coalition continues to conduct precision strike support in coordination with SDF,” he said.

The official said anti-Daesh operations are now focusing on “eroding” Daesh’s “capacity to regenerate and collaborate.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said that more than a dozen coalition air strikes have targeted Daesh hideouts in Baghouz since Sunday.

Strikes hit caves and farmlands in the village where holdout militants are believed to be hiding, it said.

Daesh fighters also retain a presence in Syria’s vast Badia desert and various other hideouts, and have continued to claim deadly attacks in SDF-held territory.

Last week, Daesh killed seven US-backed fighters in an attack on a checkpoint in the northern city of Manbij, which is controlled by a local council linked to the SDF.

The Observatory on Tuesday said that nine suspected militants were captured in the former Daesh bastion of Raqqa since Sunday.

The SDF has warned that a new phase has begun in anti-Daesh operations, following the defeat of the militant proto-state.

They appealed for sustained coalition assistance to help smash sleeper cells.

The “caliphate” proclaimed in mid-2014 by fugitive Daesh supremo Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi started collapsing in 2017 when parallel offensives in Iraq and Syria wrested back its main urban hubs — Mosul and Raqqa.

The nearly five years of fighting against the most brutal extremist group in modern history left major cities in ruins and populations homeless.

Topics: Syrian Democratic Forces Daesh Baghouz

Related

0
Middle-East
Daesh suicide bombers thwarted in last-stand battle for Baghouz: SDF
0
Middle-East
Fleeing Daesh fighters using civilians as human shields forced to surrender in Baghouz

Twitter says action taken against Netanyahu bot network

Updated 2 min 3 sec ago
AP
AFP
0

Twitter says action taken against Netanyahu bot network

  • Twitter “has taken action where violations are identified” to ensure healthy dialogue online during election cycles
Updated 2 min 3 sec ago
AP AFP
0

JERUSALEM: Twitter said on Tuesday it has “taken action” after an Israeli watchdog exposed an alleged bot network spreading propaganda in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and smearing his opponents.

Noam Rotem, one of the researchers behind the report, said Tuesday he has seen Twitter shut down 258 of the over 400 automated and fake accounts his team identified.

Twitter did not comment on the number of accounts removed, but said that the platform prohibits fabricated accounts and “has taken action where violations are identified” to ensure healthy dialogue online during election cycles.

With just a week until the national vote, the pro-Netanyahu bot network discovery jolted Israel’s already turbulent campaign season.

Netanyahu lambasted the report as “libel,” and his challenger Benny Gantz accused him of “trying to steal the election.”

Netanyahu’s Likud party had denied using fake accounts. 

In a video clip dismissing the report’s findings, Likud said 985,408 Israelis had voted for Netanyahu in the previous election in 2015.

Separately, the premier’s office said that Netanyahu will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, just five days ahead of an April 9 Israeli election.

Netanyahu has held a series of meetings with foreign leaders in the runup to the vote, helping him further his argument that he is Israel’s irreplaceable statesman. His office did not provide further details in its brief statement on the meeting.

Israel and Russia coordinate their military activity in Syria to avoid accidental clashes.

Topics: Twitter Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem Israel

Related

0
Middle-East
Israeli watchdog finds online manipulation favoring Netanyahu ahead of vote
0
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu to meet Putin in Moscow on Thursday

Latest updates

Twitter says action taken against Netanyahu bot network
0
Malaysia condemns Israel over military aggression against Gaza
0
Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika has submitted his resignation
0
Hamas leader says rocket that hit Israeli house fired in error
0
King Salman orders Eastern Province prisoner release
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.