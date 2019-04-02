You are here

Streaming helps boost 2018 music industry sales

There were 255 million users of paid streaming services at the end of year, according to the Global Music Report 2019. (AFP)
Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
LONDON: Worldwide music sales rose by nearly 10 percent in 2018, a fourth consecutive year of growth fueled by online streaming, according to figures released on Tuesday by an industry body.
Revenues reached $19.1 billion last year, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents the recorded music industry worldwide, said in its Global Music Report 2019.
“We are now much more optimistic,” said IFPI chief executive Frances Moore, describing the period prior to recent growth as a “mourn-fest” when “we only had bad years.”
However, the overall growth of 9.7 percent in sales masks a discrepancy within the industry, with streaming buoyant — accounting for almost half of revenues — while downloads and physical purchases continued to drop.
The streaming sector, which includes subscription fees and advertising income, grew by 34 percent to reach $8.9 billion in 2018.
There were 255 million users of paid streaming services at the end of year, according to the report.
But paid downloads fell by 21.2 percent and physical sales of music were down by 10.1 percent.
Despite the growing presence of paid streaming services, piracy remains a problem with an estimated 120 million online users illegally ripping music from streams each month, Moore said.
“They are hacking and downloading the music ... at the price of the stream, and very often they are not paying at all,” he said.
“And whole discographies can be downloaded with bittorrent and other forms,” Moore added.
Marked regional disparities exist within the positive global growth picture.
For a second year running, Latin America saw the largest increase, with total sales up 16.8 percent.
In North America, where the transition from physical to digital music formats is well advanced, sales also jumped, by 14 percent last year.
However, in Europe sales rose a minuscule 0.1 percent.
Meanwhile, the IFPI’s annual singles chart saw rising Cuban-American star Camila Cabello, Canadian rapper Drake and Briton Ed Sheeran top of the pile.
In the album rankings, the soundtrack of smash hit musical movie “The Greatest Showman,” South Korean boyband BTS and US star Lady Gaga were the biggest sellers.
Vinyl, an increasingly popular format for audiophiles and nostalgic listeners, also saw sales grow for the 13th consecutive year.
It now represents 3.6 percent of the industry’s total turnover.

‘Shazam!’ star Levi proves you’re never too old to be a superhero

Updated 02 April 2019
William Mullaly
DUBAI: Actor Zachary Levi had given up hope of ever wearing a cape.

“At 38 years old, I thought I’d missed my chance to play a bona fide superhero,” the US film star told Arab News.

Levi had already tasted Marvel action as the character Fandral in both “Thor” sequels but “didn’t feel like that was the full experience I’d hoped for.”

Now his dream has come true, with Levi playing the title role in the latest DC Extended Universe film “Shazam!” which is fast-becoming one of the most highly rated superhero movies of the decade, dazzling preview audiences worldwide ahead of its April 4 release.

“I find it to be a bit shocking, because I look at my big goofy self and I can’t stand myself, but I’m an actor. We’re all super-insecure,” Levi said.

“Shazam!” tells the story of 14-year-old orphan Billy Batson, who gains the power to turn into a fully-grown superhero by shouting “Shazam!” while still remaining his young self on the inside. He seeks the guidance of a kid who knows Superman and Batman better than anyone, and together they help Billy become a true hero.  

The character first appeared in the early days of comics, and the film adaptation taps into the innocent spirit of the age that helped spawn the superhero genre.

“In the 1930s and 1940s, it was a simpler time. We were a much more innocent people and we were more galvanized against what we knew or saw to be evil. These characters started getting created, and they had much more purity about them,” said Levi.

Comics, of course, changed and most of DC’s output this decade, including “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad,” were inspired by the grittier, darker days of comic books from years later.

“Life and the world got a little muddier. People weren’t buying comics in the same way, and they needed to find more gritty, interesting, and different takes to keep people interested,” Levi added. “But to have a classic, good-hearted boy scout trying to do good in the world, classic good versus evil, is what I’ve always looked for in comics.”

“Shazam!” is not just inspired by the early days of superheroes — it draws on the comedies and adventure films of the 1980s and references some directly, such as the Tom Hanks classic, “Big.”

“When we’re in the Rock of Eternity and we’re running around with the kids, I was like, oh, this feels very ‘Goonies.’ People of the 1980s are going to feel those types of moments — kids working together to achieve a greater good and figure out the problem,” he said.

Levi did not have to refer back to those classic 1980s films to find inspiration for his performance. “I’m a child of the 1980s. People ask, did you watch ‘Big’ to research this? No, I watched ‘Big’ a million times — it was already in me.”

