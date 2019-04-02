You are here

  • Home
  • In Egypt, rice import samples are judged in the kitchen
﻿

In Egypt, rice import samples are judged in the kitchen

1 / 2
Food scientists taste samples of rice to make sure they fit Egyptian standards. (Reuters)
2 / 2
Rice is a heavily discounted staple on Egypt’s subsidy program. (Reuters)
Updated 02 April 2019
Reuters
0

In Egypt, rice import samples are judged in the kitchen

  • The process has so far eliminated Indian origin rice and approved of Chinese and Vietnamese offers
  • Egyptians are major rice consumers and take pride in the quality of their local crop
Updated 02 April 2019
Reuters
0

CAIRO/DUBAI: With steaming plates of rice and freshly sliced apples on the side, a group of Cairo-based food scientists work in their lab to decide whether the foreign grains will suit Egyptian palates.
The scientists cook and taste samples of rice on offer at state tenders before they are accepted. The process, which began late last year, has so far eliminated Indian origin rice and approved of Chinese and Vietnamese offers.
Egypt has spent $46.8 million on Chinese rice in two tenders since November. A third is ongoing.
Egyptians are major rice consumers and take pride in the quality of their local crop. But after planting less local rice in 2018 to conserve water, Egypt tapped the international market in November, requesting samples for a cooking test.
Rice is a heavily discounted staple on Egypt’s subsidy program, under which the state purchases foodstuffs that are offered to subsidy card holders, currently around 60 million people.
The scientists’ role is to ensure that the rice bought by the state is suited to familiar cooking methods and tastes.
“Here, as a unit, we are all (academic) doctors as well as mothers in our homes,” said Nahed Lotfy, director of the test kitchen. “We are all trained judges who have completed training courses.”
Samples are anonymized, said Nasra Ahmed, one of the taste testers. “We get a sample on which we have almost no information at all,” she said. “Everything arrives with a code.”
Researchers inspect grains for water absorption, color and smell. After cooking, the rice is presented to the tasters.
“We evaluate the product based on color, taste, aroma, flavor, as well as general response,” Lotfy said.
Researchers cannot wear perfume or smoke cigarettes. Sliced apples and water act as palate cleansers.
Traders say the taste test drives up costs by forcing them to keep their offers open indefinitely while it takes place. They say the testing process is unique to Egypt.
“It is something that doesn’t happen globally,” Mostafa Al-Naggari, a major Egyptian rice exporter and importer, told Reuters. “In other countries, the cooking instructions are simply written on the packet.”
On the private market, importers have contracted to bring in 150,000 tons of Indian rice from October until end April, with no complaints from Egyptian consumers.
Naggari, who buys Indian rice to supply Egypt’s private market, said he was not clear why Indian samples had failed the test.
“These are the rules of the tender and we will respect it, but I am happy selling rice on the private market.”
But Nomani, an adviser to the supply minister, said the cooking tests were necessary to avoid the rice piling up in subsidy stores like it did three years ago when Egyptians refused to buy it.
“Of course, if an Indian rice sample that suits Egyptian taste is presented, we will accept it, but the cooking test is necessary to make sure the rice we are importing suits consumers,” he told Reuters.

Topics: comodity trade Egypt rice

Related

0
Business & Economy
Egypt’s GASC tender attracts 4 offers for Chinese, Vietnamese and Indian rice — traders
0
Middle-East
Egypt’s fertile Nile Delta threatened by climate change

Twitter says action taken against Netanyahu bot network

Updated 14 min 46 sec ago
AP
AFP
0

Twitter says action taken against Netanyahu bot network

  • Twitter “has taken action where violations are identified” to ensure healthy dialogue online during election cycles
Updated 14 min 46 sec ago
AP AFP
0

JERUSALEM: Twitter said on Tuesday it has “taken action” after an Israeli watchdog exposed an alleged bot network spreading propaganda in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and smearing his opponents.

Noam Rotem, one of the researchers behind the report, said Tuesday he has seen Twitter shut down 258 of the over 400 automated and fake accounts his team identified.

Twitter did not comment on the number of accounts removed, but said that the platform prohibits fabricated accounts and “has taken action where violations are identified” to ensure healthy dialogue online during election cycles.

With just a week until the national vote, the pro-Netanyahu bot network discovery jolted Israel’s already turbulent campaign season.

Netanyahu lambasted the report as “libel,” and his challenger Benny Gantz accused him of “trying to steal the election.”

Netanyahu’s Likud party had denied using fake accounts. 

In a video clip dismissing the report’s findings, Likud said 985,408 Israelis had voted for Netanyahu in the previous election in 2015.

Separately, the premier’s office said that Netanyahu will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, just five days ahead of an April 9 Israeli election.

Netanyahu has held a series of meetings with foreign leaders in the runup to the vote, helping him further his argument that he is Israel’s irreplaceable statesman. His office did not provide further details in its brief statement on the meeting.

Israel and Russia coordinate their military activity in Syria to avoid accidental clashes.

Topics: Twitter Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem Israel

Related

0
Middle-East
Israeli watchdog finds online manipulation favoring Netanyahu ahead of vote
0
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu to meet Putin in Moscow on Thursday

Latest updates

Hind Al-Zahid, undersecretary for women’s empowerment, Saudi Labor ministry
0
Twitter says action taken against Netanyahu bot network
0
Malaysia condemns Israel over military aggression against Gaza
0
Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigns as president of Algeria after 20 years in power
0
Hamas leader says rocket that hit Israeli house fired in error
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.