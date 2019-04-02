You are here

  • Home
  • Hind Al-Zahid, undersecretary for women’s empowerment, Saudi Labor ministry
﻿

Hind Al-Zahid, undersecretary for women’s empowerment, Saudi Labor ministry

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

Hind Al-Zahid, undersecretary for women’s empowerment, Saudi Labor ministry

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

Hind Al-Zahid has been appointed by Minister of Civil Services Sulaiman Al-Hamdan as the ministry’s undersecretary for women’s empowerment. 

Al-Zahid is passionate about empowering women and has been the manager of the Businesswomen Center at the Eastern Province Chamber of Commerce and Industry since April 2007. 

She attained a master’s degree in business administration from the Arabian Gulf University in Manama, Bahrain, in 2007.

She was nominated to become the first female board member in the Saudi aviation industry at the Dammam Airports Co. in 2017.

She has also been a board member of the OQAL angel investors platform since March 2015, and a member of the advisory board of King Faisal University in Al-Ahsa since March 2016, and advisory board member of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam since December 2016. Al-Zahid has also been a development adviser at Saudi Aramco since September 2018. 

In May 2012, she co-founded Zoha Arabia Trading Co., which focuses on the fashion sector.

She was featured in Forbes Arabia and was recognized for her business talent and success. It featured her as one of the most promising entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia. 

Al-Zahid has previously served as a member of the women in the workforce council at the Labor Ministry from 2011 to 2015 where she worked on investigating challenges women face as employees, and developing laws to include more women in the workforce. 

Topics: Who's Who

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Prince Faisal Al-Mashari, chairman of the Saudi Education Evaluation Commission
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Abdullah Abu Thunain, vice minister at the Saudi labor ministry

Saudi Cabinet reaffirms support for Palestine

Updated 02 April 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Cabinet reaffirms support for Palestine

Updated 02 April 2019
Arab News
0

ALKHOBAR: The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman at Al-Aziziya Palace in Alkhobar, on Tuesday reiterated the Kingdom’s stance on the Palestinian cause, stating that it would remain on top of the Kingdom’s agenda. 

It also reiterated its rejection of any action that would violate Syria’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and the importance of reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis. 

The Cabinet was also briefed on the results of King Salman’s official visit to Tunisia, his talks with President Beji Caid Essbsi on bilateral cooperation between the two nations, and the positive outcome of the 30th Arab “Summit of Determination and Solidarity.” 

According to a report from the Saudi Press Agency, Minister of Information Turki Al-Shabana said that the Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the UN’s efforts to breach the political deadlock in Yemen, and asked the international community to oppose Iranian-backed Houthi militias. The Cabinet also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for the UN’s ongoing efforts in stabilizing Libya. 

The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy and Industry and Mineral Resources and the Cypriot Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry.

It also welcomed Saudi Arabia’s new ranking on the Global Cybersecurity Index of the UN’s International Telecommunication Union, 13 out of 175 nations.

Topics: Saudi cabinet

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet approves National Culture Strategy
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet announces MoU with UN environment program

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet reaffirms support for Palestine
0
Opinion polls put Indonesian president on course for election victory
0
Canadian prime minister expels two ex-ministers from ruling party caucus amid scandal
0
Chinese woman arrested at Trump resort with malware on thumb drive
0
Armed police deployed in West Auckland after report of possible gunshot
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.