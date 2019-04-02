Hind Al-Zahid, undersecretary for women’s empowerment, Saudi Labor ministry

Hind Al-Zahid has been appointed by Minister of Civil Services Sulaiman Al-Hamdan as the ministry’s undersecretary for women’s empowerment.

Al-Zahid is passionate about empowering women and has been the manager of the Businesswomen Center at the Eastern Province Chamber of Commerce and Industry since April 2007.

She attained a master’s degree in business administration from the Arabian Gulf University in Manama, Bahrain, in 2007.

She was nominated to become the first female board member in the Saudi aviation industry at the Dammam Airports Co. in 2017.

She has also been a board member of the OQAL angel investors platform since March 2015, and a member of the advisory board of King Faisal University in Al-Ahsa since March 2016, and advisory board member of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam since December 2016. Al-Zahid has also been a development adviser at Saudi Aramco since September 2018.

In May 2012, she co-founded Zoha Arabia Trading Co., which focuses on the fashion sector.

She was featured in Forbes Arabia and was recognized for her business talent and success. It featured her as one of the most promising entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Zahid has previously served as a member of the women in the workforce council at the Labor Ministry from 2011 to 2015 where she worked on investigating challenges women face as employees, and developing laws to include more women in the workforce.