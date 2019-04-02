You are here

France, Germany and UK say Iran missiles can deliver nukes

A U.S. Department of Defense exhibit shows a "Qiam" ballistic missile manufactured in Iran, at a military base in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2018. (Reuters)
AP
  • Ambassadors from the three countries said Iran’s ballistic missiles are destabilizing the Middle East
AP
UNITED NATIONS: France, Germany and Britain expressed concern in a letter released Tuesday that Iran’s latest ballistic missile activities are part of increasing actions to develop missiles capable of delivering a nuclear weapon.
Ambassadors from the three UN Security Council nations said in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Iran’s latest development and launching of ballistic missiles is having a destabilizing effect in the Middle East and increasing existing tensions. The Western allies also said Iran’s activities are “inconsistent” with a 2015 UN resolution calling on Iran not to undertake any activity involving such missiles.
The resolution was adopted unanimously to support the 2015 deal between Iran and six major powers including the United States to rein in Tehran’s nuclear program. Last year, President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the pact but France, Germany and Britain, also signatories, still support the nuclear agreement.
In their letter, the three European allies pointed to the Feb. 6 launch of a Dousti satellite, saying its Safir space launch vehicle is capable of delivering nuclear weapons.
They also cited Iran’s unveiling of a Dezful surface-to-surface ballistic missile on Feb. 7 saying it is “highly likely” to meet the criteria to deliver a nuclear weapon, and Tehran’s public display on Feb. 4 of a variation of the Khorramshahr ballistic missile, calling it “potentially” a nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile.
France’s UN Ambassador Francois Delattre, Germany’s UN Ambassador Christoph Heusgen and Britain’s UN Ambassador Karen Pierce asked Guterres to report “fully and thoroughly on Iranian ballistic missile activity inconsistent” with the 2015 resolution in his next report to the Security Council.
The ambassadors’ latest letter is a follow-up to previous letters in November, December and February on Iranian missile activity “inconsistent” with the resolution.
In early March, the United States urged the Security Council to impose new sanctions on Iran, saying its recent missile-related launches could be capable of delivering nuclear weapons and risk a regional arms race.
Acting US ambassador Jonathan Cohen condemned “Iran’s destabilizing activities” in a letter to Guterres and called on Tehran “to cease immediately all activities related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”
The Trump administration re-imposed US sanctions on Iran in November, including those targeting its vital oil sector, after it pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal.
On March 22, the US hit Iran with additional sanctions, targeting 31 Iranian scientists, technicians and companies which had been at the forefront of the country’s former nuclear weapons program.
The European ambassadors’ letter made no mention of sanctions.
Under the nuclear agreement, many UN sanctions on Iran were lifted.

Topics: UN Iran

India’s Congress party unveils ‘wealth and welfare’ manifesto

Sanjay Kumar
India’s Congress party unveils ‘wealth and welfare’ manifesto

  • The manifesto promises gender justice and a 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs
  • The manifesto pledges to reduce the presence of army and paramilitary forces in the disputed territory
Sanjay Kumar
NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition party on Tuesday unveiled its election manifesto, pledging minimum income support for 250 million people and special help for minorities and those in the disputed Kashmir region. 

The first phase of the country’s election begins April 11 and the results are due on May 23, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition Congress bidding to take control of India’s lower house of Parliament.

“We would focus on wealth and welfare,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at an event that was attended by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, head of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance Sonia Gandhi. 

He promised a minimum job guarantee of 150 days for people in rural areas under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act, an employment scheme launched by a prior Congress government that ensured 100 days of guaranteed work.

The manifesto promises gender justice and a 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs.

An appeal to farmers comes in the form of a separate budget to address their issues.

Congress also pledged to provide minimum income support of $1,060 per annum to 250 million poor people.

“The last five years have been disastrous for the people of India,” Gandhi told reporters after the manifesto’s release. “Youths have lost jobs. Farmers have lost hope. Traders have lost business. Micro, small and medium enterprises have lost their confidence. Women have lost a sense of security. Deprived communities have lost their traditional rights. Institutions have lost independence. In this time of deep crisis the Congress Party promises a clean break from the past five years.”

The party declared its support for pluralism and promised to protect religious minorities and ensure their full constitutional and physical safety, which had been “endangered” in the last five years.

“In the last five years, the BJP government has spread hate and divisiveness. Congress will work toward uniting India and bringing people together,” said Gandhi.

The party promised to protect Article 370 of India’s constitution which gives special status to Kashmir state, following demands from some groups to remove it.

It said talks with all stakeholders were the only way out to find a “respectable solution” to the problems in the state.

The manifesto pledges to reduce the presence of army and paramilitary forces in the disputed territory and also dilute the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which gives unlimited power to security forces in the valley. 

But the BJP slammed the manifesto as “dangerous and un-implementable, and an agenda for the balkanization of India.”

Cabinet minister Arun Jaitley warned that such agendas served to break up the nation. “Being involved in terror will no longer be a crime,” he said. “The party which says this does not deserve a single vote. If all the Congress plans are implemented, there will be rule of insurgents and terrorists. If Congress tries to establish this, it will not be acceptable.”

However, political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay said it was a brave manifesto and that Congress was no longer shy of stating its ideological position.

“By promising protection to minorities and political initiatives in Kashmir Congress is boldly countering the hyper nationalism of the BJP,” he told Arab News.

Topics: india elections India's Congress party Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi India New delhi Manifesto

