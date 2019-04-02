Saudi Justice Ministry improves digital integration

You are here

The ministry launched its electronic authentication service last year. (SPA)
Updated 02 April 2019
SPA
  • 5,198 articles of association legalized in 6 months
  • Riyadh topped the list for most approved applications with 3,511 articles of association granted
Updated 02 April 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The rate of legalization of articles of association across the Kingdom increased by 8 percent during the last six months following the introduction of a new digital application system, rising from 4,824 to 5,198.

According to the Business Intelligence Platform at the Ministry of Justice, Riyadh topped the list for most approved applications with 3,511 articles of association granted, followed by Makkah (597), the Eastern Province (550), Madinah (363) and Qassim (74).

Another 36 were legalized in Assir, with the remaining 58 split across Najran, Hail, Tabuk, Jizan, Al-Baha and the Northern Borders.

The ministry launched its electronic authentication service last year in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce, to allow customers to have contracts approved more quickly.

The ministry is improving its digital services so that there is more integration with other government departments and state institutions, as part of the legal sector’s efforts to build a well-connected infrastructure across the country.

It signed an agreement with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund to create digital integration for the exchange of data and online services. It has also set up digital integration with the Labor Ministry in order to organize labor court operations and ease procedures.

“Currently the ministry has successfully connected with around 30 government entities and bodies,” said the ministry. “This integration is helping legal entities run their operations smoothly, exchanging and retrieving the necessary data from relevant government bodies in order to enhance legal procedures and provide efficient services to ministry clients.”

It has also established channels with commercial and trade entities in order to help and support commercial courts.

“The ministry wants to help businessmen and investors who seek legal services to be able to reach and obtain these services with ease and save them time and trips. Due to this connectivity and partnerships, many clients are able to find those services online without having to visit various government departments, including courts and notaries.”

The ministry has also explored partnerships to help achieve its personnel development objectives. It recently signed a deal to train legal staff. “We are constantly looking for opportunities to develop our staff and enhance their performance.”

Topics: Saudi Justice

Saudi Cabinet reaffirms support for Palestine

Updated 02 April 2019
Arab News
Updated 02 April 2019
Arab News
ALKHOBAR: The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman at Al-Aziziya Palace in Alkhobar, on Tuesday reiterated the Kingdom’s stance on the Palestinian cause, stating that it would remain on top of the Kingdom’s agenda. 

It also reiterated its rejection of any action that would violate Syria’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and the importance of reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis. 

The Cabinet was also briefed on the results of King Salman’s official visit to Tunisia, his talks with President Beji Caid Essbsi on bilateral cooperation between the two nations, and the positive outcome of the 30th Arab “Summit of Determination and Solidarity.” 

According to a report from the Saudi Press Agency, Minister of Information Turki Al-Shabana said that the Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the UN’s efforts to breach the political deadlock in Yemen, and asked the international community to oppose Iranian-backed Houthi militias. The Cabinet also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for the UN’s ongoing efforts in stabilizing Libya. 

The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy and Industry and Mineral Resources and the Cypriot Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry.

It also welcomed Saudi Arabia’s new ranking on the Global Cybersecurity Index of the UN’s International Telecommunication Union, 13 out of 175 nations.

Topics: Saudi cabinet

