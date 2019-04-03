Prize for childhood research to be announced in Cairo

CAIRO: The Arab Council for Childhood and Development (ACCD) will announce the winners of the King Abdul Aziz Prize for Scientific Research on Childhood and Development in the Arab World at a ceremony in Cairo next week.
The contest, this year running on the theme “Upbringing for Citizenship,” has received entries from 87 researchers based in 11 Arab countries. A jury of 45 experts will decide the outcome, with prizes of up to $20,000. The prize-giving event will be hosted by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, president of the ACCD.
The council’s secretary-general, Dr. Hassan Al-Baylawi, said that the prize aimed to deepen and enrich the scientific study of children across the Arab world, and to support the researchers engaged in the field.
He noted that the ACCD’s selection of the theme came from its interest in the transition made by children into full-fledged, responsible citizens, how they viewed citizenship as a concept, and what might be done to improve their journey into adulthood in Arab countries.
