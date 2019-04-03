You are here

Prize for childhood research to be announced in Cairo

The prize-giving event will be hosted by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, president of the ACCD.
The prize-giving event will be hosted by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, president of the ACCD. (SPA)
The prize-giving event will be hosted by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, president of the ACCD. (SPA)
Prize for childhood research to be announced in Cairo

CAIRO: The Arab Council for Childhood and Development (ACCD) will announce the winners of the King Abdul Aziz Prize for Scientific Research on Childhood and Development in the Arab World at a ceremony in Cairo next week.
The contest, this year running on the theme “Upbringing for Citizenship,” has received entries from 87 researchers based in 11 Arab countries. A jury of 45 experts will decide the outcome, with prizes of up to $20,000. The prize-giving event will be hosted by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, president of the ACCD.
The council’s secretary-general, Dr. Hassan Al-Baylawi, said that the prize aimed to deepen and enrich the scientific study of children across the Arab world, and to support the researchers engaged in the field.
He noted that the ACCD’s selection of the theme came from its interest in the transition made by children into full-fledged, responsible citizens, how they viewed citizenship as a concept, and what might be done to improve their journey into adulthood in Arab countries.

Saudi King Salman to visit Manama: Bahrain state media

Saudi King Salman to visit Manama: Bahrain state media

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is expected to visit Bahrain on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, Bahrain’s news agency BNA said, without giving details.

The visit comes a day after Manama formalized an agreement with Kuwait for financial aid to support the Bahraini economy as part of an assistance package with other Gulf neighbors.

Kuwait, along with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, pledged $10 billion in financial aid to Bahrain last year to rescue it from a potential debt crisis.

At the time Bahrain said it expected to receive up to $2 billion by the end of 2018 as part of the package, to be disbursed over five years.

Bahrain’s finances have been hit hard by a slump in oil prices in 2014 and it has been struggling to cut government spending while avoiding public anger over austerity measures.

