Drive launched against excess air conditioning across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi Energy Efficiency Center launched a campaign on Monday to warn citizens, private companies and the government about the environmental and economic costs of excessive air conditioning at home, at work and in vehicles.
The four-week campaign, part of the National Awareness Campaign on Energy Rationalization, aims to raise awareness about ways to reduce dependence on air conditioners.
It will be delivered throughout the Kingdom via billboards, newspapers, TV and social media.
Rapid population growth is also driving energy use in the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia’s current population is around 30 million with an annual growth rate of 2.7 percent. Economic and social development over the next decade will ensure further population increases.
Power efficiency is one of the central themes of Saudi Vision 2030. Thirty-eight percent of the Saudi production of oil and gas is locally consumed, mainly in the transport sector and electricity production.
