You are here

  • Home
  • Drive launched against excess air conditioning across Saudi Arabia
﻿

Drive launched against excess air conditioning across Saudi Arabia

1 / 4
Power efficiency is one of the central themes of Saudi Vision 2030. (SPA)
2 / 4
Power efficiency is one of the central themes of Saudi Vision 2030. (SPA)
3 / 4
Power efficiency is one of the central themes of Saudi Vision 2030. (SPA)
4 / 4
Power efficiency is one of the central themes of Saudi Vision 2030. (SPA)
Updated 03 April 2019
SPA
0

Drive launched against excess air conditioning across Saudi Arabia

  • Saudi Arabia’s current population is around 30 million with an annual growth rate of 2.7 percent
Updated 03 April 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: The Saudi Energy Efficiency Center launched a campaign on Monday to warn citizens, private companies and the government about the environmental and economic costs of excessive air conditioning at home, at work and in vehicles.
The four-week campaign, part of the National Awareness Campaign on Energy Rationalization, aims to raise awareness about ways to reduce dependence on air conditioners.
It will be delivered throughout the Kingdom via billboards, newspapers, TV and social media.
Rapid population growth is also driving energy use in the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia’s current population is around 30 million with an annual growth rate of 2.7 percent. Economic and social development over the next decade will ensure further population increases.
Power efficiency is one of the central themes of Saudi Vision 2030. Thirty-eight percent of the Saudi production of oil and gas is locally consumed, mainly in the transport sector and electricity production.

Topics: Saudi Energy Efficiency Center

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi green building projects’ value reaches SR150 billion
Special 0
Business & Economy
Green energy drive will boost KSA employment: Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy chief

Saudi King Salman to visit Manama: Bahrain state media

Updated 03 April 2019
Reuters
0

Saudi King Salman to visit Manama: Bahrain state media

  • Bahrain's economy was negatively impacted by the decrease in oil prices
  • The country expected to receive $2bn in debt aid package from some GCC countries
Updated 03 April 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is expected to visit Bahrain on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, Bahrain’s news agency BNA said, without giving details.

The visit comes a day after Manama formalized an agreement with Kuwait for financial aid to support the Bahraini economy as part of an assistance package with other Gulf neighbors.

Kuwait, along with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, pledged $10 billion in financial aid to Bahrain last year to rescue it from a potential debt crisis.

At the time Bahrain said it expected to receive up to $2 billion by the end of 2018 as part of the package, to be disbursed over five years.

Bahrain’s finances have been hit hard by a slump in oil prices in 2014 and it has been struggling to cut government spending while avoiding public anger over austerity measures.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain King Salman

Related

0
Corporate News
Saudi, Bahraini Customs discuss cooperation
0
Business & Economy
Bahrain LNG terminal to start commercial operations in May

Latest updates

Thai junta files sedition complaint against new party leader
0
Children in South Asia hardest hit by air pollution, says study
0
EU waives visas for Brits despite Gibraltar row
0
Creepy cargo: Philippines seizes 757 tarantulas from Poland
0
India declines comment on NASA’s anti-satellite criticism
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.