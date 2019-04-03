Five injured by debris as Houthi drones intercepted over Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Five people were injured, including a woman and a child, when two Houthi drones targeting civilian areas in Saudi Arabia were intercepted and destroyed on April 2.

“At 21:35 local time on Tuesday, the Royal Saudi Air Defense systems detected two unidentified objects headed towards civilian objects in Khamis Mushait,” said Col. Turki S. Al-Malki, official spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen. “They were directed at densely populated civilian areas, and were intercepted and destroyed according to the rules of engagement.”

He added that the injuries were caused by debris that fell in two civilian areas when the drones were destroyed. Some houses were damaged, along with four vehicles.

Al-Malki said that the continued attempts to target civilians in the Kingdom by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Hodeida Governorate — at a time when coalition forces are adhering to the ceasefire there, in accordance with the Stockholm Agreement — is an attempt to provoke the coalition into taking military action.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the coalition’s Joint Forces Command to supporting the political efforts spearheaded by Martin Griffiths, the UN’s special envoy of the secretary-general for Yemen, and Michael Anker Lollesgaard, chairman of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, to successfully implement the Stockholm Agreement.

The Joint Forces Command warned the Iran-backed Houthi militias to stop targeting civilian areas, saying that their use of such terrorist tactics will not be tolerated and all possible steps will be taken to deter and prevent them, in accordance with the customary international humanitarian law.

