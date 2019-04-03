You are here

Five injured by debris as Houthi drones intercepted over Saudi Arabia

Coalition forces destroyed two Houthi drones above Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Updated 03 April 2019
SPA
  • The drones were directed at densely populated civilian areas
RIYADH: Five people were injured, including a woman and a child, when two Houthi drones targeting civilian areas in Saudi Arabia were intercepted and destroyed on April 2.

“At 21:35 local time on Tuesday, the Royal Saudi Air Defense systems detected two unidentified objects headed towards civilian objects in Khamis Mushait,” said Col. Turki S. Al-Malki, official spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen. “They were directed at densely populated civilian areas, and were intercepted and destroyed according to the rules of engagement.”

He added that the injuries were caused by debris that fell in two civilian areas when the drones were destroyed. Some houses were damaged, along with four vehicles.

Al-Malki said that the continued attempts to target civilians in the Kingdom by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Hodeida Governorate — at a time when coalition forces are adhering to the ceasefire there, in accordance with the Stockholm Agreement — is an attempt to provoke the coalition into taking military action.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the coalition’s Joint Forces Command to supporting the political efforts spearheaded by Martin Griffiths, the UN’s special envoy of the secretary-general for Yemen, and Michael Anker Lollesgaard, chairman of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, to successfully implement the Stockholm Agreement.

The Joint Forces Command warned the Iran-backed Houthi militias to stop targeting civilian areas, saying that their use of such terrorist tactics will not be tolerated and all possible steps will be taken to deter and prevent them, in accordance with the customary international humanitarian law.
 

Topics: Yemen Houthi houthi attack

Saudi King Salman arrives in Manama

Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
Reuters
Arab News
Saudi King Salman arrives in Manama

  • Bahrain's economy was negatively impacted by the decrease in oil prices
  • The country expected to receive $2bn in debt aid package from some GCC countries
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
Reuters Arab News
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

King Salman was welcomed to the country by the King of Bahrain, Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The visit comes a day after Manama formalized an agreement with Kuwait for financial aid to support the Bahraini economy as part of an assistance package with other Gulf neighbors.

Kuwait, along with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, pledged $10 billion in financial aid to Bahrain last year to rescue it from a potential debt crisis.

At the time Bahrain said it expected to receive up to $2 billion by the end of 2018 as part of the package, to be disbursed over five years.

Bahrain’s finances have been hit hard by a slump in oil prices in 2014 and it has been struggling to cut government spending while avoiding public anger over austerity measures.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain King Salman

