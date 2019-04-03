You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese woman arrested at Trump resort with malware on thumb drive
﻿

Chinese woman arrested at Trump resort with malware on thumb drive

U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 22, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
0

Chinese woman arrested at Trump resort with malware on thumb drive

  • The woman carried two passports from the People’s Republic of China, according to the US Secret Service which arrested her
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: A Chinese woman carrying multiple cellphones and a thumb drive containing malware was arrested on Saturday at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida while he was staying there, court documents revealed Tuesday.
An arrest document in the federal district court of Palm Beach, Florida said Zhang Yujing tried to gain entry into Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, first presenting herself as a member and saying she was headed to the pool — despite not having a swimsuit. Then, she claimed to be attending a non-existent Chinese-American friendship event.
After she was detained, she offered an additional story: that she was asked by a Chinese friend named Charles to travel from Shanghai to attend the event and attempt to speak to a member of the president’s family about US-China economic relations, the document said.
The woman carried two passports from the People’s Republic of China, according to the US Secret Service which arrested her. The charge documents mistakenly identified them as being from the “Republic of China,” the official name of Taiwan.
Secret Service agents at the scene found four cellphones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive and a thumb drive that “contained malicious software,” according to the document.
Zhang was arrested and charged with making false statements to federal officers and knowingly entering a restricted building — which Mar-a-Lago becomes while Trump is in residence.
Trump owns the luxurious beachside club in the wealthy Atlantic coast city of Palm Beach, and travels there frequently on weekends to play golf and meet friends.
He keeps a residence in a private area of the club, but was reportedly golfing at a nearby course around the time Zhang was there.
While Zhang’s story of attending an event that was not on the club schedule raised suspicions, the Miami Herald reported that there might have been substance to it.
Two events had been recently advertised at Mar-a-Lago for March 30 by a local Chinese-American businesswoman, Cindy Yang, on Chinese language social media, the Herald said.
Yang is a Mar-a-Lago member who built and later sold a chain of massage parlors in Florida, which were recently raided by police over prostitution. In recent years she has promoted herself as a path of access to the US president, his family, and other decision-makers.
Yang’s website featured pictures of her with Trump and other members of his family and senior administration officials.
The Herald also said that an event promoter who Yang worked with was named Charles Lee.

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

0
World
Trump cuts aid to Central American countries as migrant crisis deepens
0
World
Trump’s move to lift offshore drilling bans ‘illegal’: judge

Restaurant blast in southern Philippines wounds at least 13

Updated 36 sec ago
AFP
0

Restaurant blast in southern Philippines wounds at least 13

  • The southern Philippines is plagued by multiple armed groups ranging from communist insurgents to Daesh-aligned militants
  • Police cordoned off the area outside the shattered facade of the restaurant as a probe began into who was responsible
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP
0
MANILA: A bomb blast outside a restaurant on Wednesday wounded at least 13 people, including children, in the insurgency-plagued southern Philippines, authorities said.
The explosion shattered a window at the front of the eatery, striking family members gathered for an event in the town of Isulan on Mindanao island, Mayor Marites Pallasigue said.
The southern Philippines is plagued by multiple armed groups ranging from communist insurgents to Daesh-aligned militants, which leave the area mired in poverty and violence.
Police cordoned off the area outside the shattered facade of the restaurant as a probe began into who was responsible.
“The bomb was placed at the back of the air conditioner,” said Pallasigue, putting the number of wounded at 13.
“Most the victims are related to each other,” she added.
Police confirmed the explosion but said the number of wounded could be as high as 18. No deaths have been reported.
On a neighboring island to the south of Mindanao, a Daesh-claimed attack in January on a cathedral during Sunday mass killed 21 and wounded about a hundred others.
The bombing cast a shadow over a vote less than a week earlier to give Muslims in the south of the Catholic majority Philippines greater resources and control over their affairs.
The explosion Wednesday in Isulan happened just a few meters from the site of a deadly blast which occurred last year and was believed to have been carried out by militants.

Latest updates

Restaurant blast in southern Philippines wounds at least 13
0
Book review: Insightful Middle Eastern journey through a changing region
0
Thai junta files sedition complaint against new party leader
0
Children in South Asia hardest hit by air pollution, says study
0
EU waives visas for Brits despite Gibraltar row
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.