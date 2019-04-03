You are here

India declines comment on NASA’s anti-satellite criticism

Jim Bridenstine says the debris of the satellite is too high in orbit. (AFP/File)
  • NASA administrator said the debris left behind with the satellite will pose a threat to the International Space Station
  • India’s External Affairs Ministry said the debris would deteriorate and fall to Earth in weeks
NEW DELHI: India has declined comment on a statement by US space officials that India’s recent test of an anti-satellite weapon has created debris that could threaten the International Space Station.
India’s Defense Ministry spokesman Aman Anand says there is no official response to NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine’s statement at a town hall event in Washington on Monday.
Bridenstine said in shooting down one of its own satellites with a rocket last week, India had left debris high enough in orbit to pose a risk to the International Space Station.
India’s External Affairs Ministry in a statement after the March 27 test said that whatever debris generated would decay and fall back to Earth within weeks as the test was in the lower atmosphere.

