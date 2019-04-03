You are here

Children in South Asia hardest hit by air pollution, says study

India is one of the top five countries in the world with the highest mortality rate. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 April 2019
HONG KONG: Air pollution will shorten the life expectancy of children born today by an average of 20 months and will have the greatest impact in south Asia, according to a study published Wednesday.
The State of Global Air report, published by the US-based Health Effects Institute and the University of British Columbia, says air pollution is the fifth leading cause of early death worldwide — responsible for more deaths than malaria, road accidents, malnutrition or alcohol.
However it warns “the loss of life expectancy is not borne equally,” with children in South Asia set to have their lives cut short by 30 months because of a combination of outdoor air pollution and dirty indoor air.
In East Asia the study says air pollution will shorten children’s lives by an estimated 23 months — compared with around 20 weeks for children in developed parts of Asia Pacific and North America.
The report, which uses data up to the end of 2017, estimates that if air pollution levels were brought within World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines Bangladesh life expectancy would see the highest expected gain, at nearly 1.3 years.
India, Nigeria, and Pakistan would all see average life expectancy increase by around one year.
Despite state reforms to reduce pollution levels, China remains the country with the highest mortality rate due to air pollution, responsible for around 852,000 pollution-related deaths in 2017.
The top five countries with the highest mortality rate due to air pollution were all in Asia: China, India, Pakistan, Indonesia and Bangladesh.
In total, the report says 147 million years of healthy life were lost in 2017 globally due to pollution.
Exposure to household air pollution — mostly from people burning coal, wood or charcoal to cook or heat their homes — is most common in South Asia, East Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Nearly half of the world’s population is exposed to household air pollution — including an estimated 846 million people in India and 452 million in China.
A study last October from the World Health Organization found that exposure to toxic air both indoors and out kills some 600,000 children under the age of 15 each year.
It found that children are often more vulnerable to the impact of air pollution since they breath more rapidly than adults, and thus absorb more pollutants at a time when their brains and bodies are still developing.
Data from the UN health body said that every day, 93 percent of children under the age of 15 breath dangerously polluted air.

LOS ANGELES: After a nearly 48-hour manhunt, police arrested the suspect they say gunned down Nipsey Hussle in front of the popular rapper’s South Los Angeles clothing store.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies detained Eric Holder, 29, on Tuesday afternoon in the city of Bellflower, two days after the shooting and 20 miles away from the crime scene. LAPD detectives quickly arrived to verify that he was the suspect they’d sought.
The focus now shifts from the streets to the courtroom. Holder is likely to be charged with killing Hussle and to make his first appearance in front of a judge in the next two days.
Authorities announced Holder as a suspect Monday night, publicizing his face and name and publicly urging him to turn himself in. Police said a tip from a citizen led them to Holder.
Hussle and Holder knew each other, and the two had some kind of personal dispute in the hours before the rapper was killed, police Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference earlier Tuesday.
The two men had several interactions on Sunday, and Holder returned to the store with a handgun and opened fire on Hussle and two other men, who survived the shooting, police said.
The chief did not reveal how the two men were acquainted or offer any details about their dispute, but he emphasized it was a personal matter between Hussle and Holder. Hussle acknowledged that he was involved with a gang when he was younger, and police said Holder is a gang member, but the chief said gang rivalries played no role in the shooting.
After shooting Hussle and the two other men, Holder fled in a waiting car driven by a woman, Moore said.
The police chief and the president of the city’s Police Commission, Steve Soboroff, had been scheduled to meet with Hussle on Monday to discuss the relationship between the police force and the inner city.
At Tuesday’s news conference an emotional Soboroff read from the email Hussle sent asking for the meeting.
“Our goal is to work with the department to help improve communication, relationships and work toward changing the culture and dialogue between LAPD and your city,” Hussle said in the email.
A memorial with art, flowers and tributes to Hussle grew around the store that he had hoped would be an anchor to revive the blocks around it.
Hundreds of fans and friends came to celebrate him. The scene grew tense Monday night when one man brandished a gun and caused a stampede that left nearly two dozen people injured, police said.
The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, had recently purchased the strip mall and planned to redevelop it into a mixed-use commercial and residential complex.
The plan was part of Hussle’s broader ambitions to remake the neighborhood where he grew up and attempt to break the cycle of gang life that lured him in when he was younger.
“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman on Tuesday joined a chorus of prominent names who have praised Hussle for his art and his humanity.
“He’s a person that — he didn’t see himself just rising on his own, that he saw himself rising with his community, with the people that he actually grew up with and knew,” Boseman told The Associated Press at the CinemaCon expo in Las Vegas. “So, to me, anybody that puts that much energy back into their surroundings, you have to honor them.”
Boseman added, “People knew where his heart was. And his music was great.”

