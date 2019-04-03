You are here

﻿

Book review: Insightful Middle Eastern journey through a changing region

In a Time of Monsters: Travels Through a Middle East in Revolt, by Emma Sky. (Supplied)
Updated 03 April 2019
Lisa Kaaki
BEIRUT: Brit Emma Sky fell in love with the Middle East from the moment she first set foot in the region aged 18.

On returning to the UK in September 2010 after serving in Iraq as political adviser to a top US general, the country no longer felt like home.

Perhaps it was no surprise that not long after, Sky found herself back in the Middle East travelling through a region in transition.

Her book “In a Time of Monsters: Travels Through a Middle East in Revolt” is one of the latest accounts of the aftermath of the Arab Spring, sparked on December 17, 2010, when Tunisian street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in protest over municipal authorities withdrawing his trading license.

The revolution that followed saw three strongmen ousted from power, Hosni Mubarak in Egypt, Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in Tunisia and Muammar Qaddafi in Libya. However, the social, economic and political reforms that people had hoped for did not happen, and the movement’s effects are still reverberating today.

Sky had always felt a warmth and sense of belonging in the Middle East that she found lacking in the West, and so she set out to make sense of the great upheavals taking place in the Arab world.

Between 2010 and 2016 she travelled across the Middle East and North Africa, from Syria to Iraq, Egypt to Sudan, and documented what she witnessed along the way. Embarking on risky and tough journeys to remote places, she has been compared to Gertrude Bell, the British political adviser who helped create the state of Iraq.

“In a Time of Monsters,” with its sharp insights, daring encounters and incisive writing, sheds light on “a region in transition during a time of changing world order.”

One of the most intense moments in the book features Jaber Al-Jaberi, an adviser to then Iraqi finance minister, Rafi Al-Issawi, asking why America had allowed Iraq to fall under the control of Iran.

Sky admits her inability to provide an answer at the time. In view of what is happening today, it is clear that Iran’s meddling in Iraqi politics added considerable weight to its designation by US President Donald Trump as a rogue state.

What We Are Reading Today: Economics in Two Lessons by John Quiggin

Updated 02 April 2019
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: Economics in Two Lessons by John Quiggin

  • Economics in Two Lessons explains why market prices often fail to reflect the full cost of our choices to society as a whole
Updated 02 April 2019
Arab News
0

Since 1946, Henry Hazlitt’s bestselling Economics in One Lesson has popularized the belief that economics can be boiled down to one simple lesson: Market prices represent the true cost of everything. But one-lesson economics tells only half the story. It can explain why markets often work so well, but it cannot explain why they often fail so badly — or what we should do when they stumble. As Nobel Prize–winning economist Paul Samuelson quipped, “When someone preaches ‘Economics in one lesson,’ I advise: Go back for the second lesson.” In Economics in Two Lessons, John Quiggin teaches both lessons, offering a masterful introduction to the key ideas behind the successes — and failures — of free markets.

Economics in Two Lessons explains why market prices often fail to reflect the full cost of our choices to society as a whole. For example, every time we drive a car, fly in a plane, or flick a light switch, we contribute to global warming. But, in the absence of a price on carbon emissions, the costs of our actions are borne by everyone else. In such cases, government action is needed to achieve better outcomes.

Two-lesson economics means giving up the dogmatism of laissez-faire as well as the reflexive assumption that any economic problem can be solved by government action, since the right answer often involves a mixture of market forces and government policy. But the payoff is huge: understanding how markets actually work— and what to do when they don’t.

Brilliantly accessible, Economics in Two Lessons unlocks the essential issues at the heart of any economic question.

