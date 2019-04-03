You are here

  • Home
  • India’s Jet Airways grounds three quarters of fleet as it awaits bailout funds
﻿

India’s Jet Airways grounds three quarters of fleet as it awaits bailout funds

Jet Airways’s operational fleet stood at 28 airplanes as of Wednesday versus 119 planes last year. (Reuters)
Updated 47 sec ago
Reuters
0

India’s Jet Airways grounds three quarters of fleet as it awaits bailout funds

  • Jet Airways struck a deal earlier this year with State Bank of India and other lenders to escape bankruptcy
  • Jet’s operational fleet stood at 28 airplanes as of Wednesday, versus 119 planes last year
Updated 47 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: India’s Jet Airways has been forced to ground more than three quarters of its fleet after failing to pay lessors, as the debt-laden carrier struggles to secure bailout funds promised by state-run banks.
Jet struck a deal earlier this year to escape bankruptcy under which State Bank of India (SBI) and other lenders were to pump in $218 million and temporarily own a majority stake in the airline. But it has not got any of the funds so far and has not paid its employees for March, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Once India’s leading full-service airline, Jet was founded 25 years ago by Naresh Goyal at a time when state-run carrier Air India was the only real formidable opponent. In recent years, however, Jet has struggled to compete with low-cost carriers such as IndiGo and SpiceJet that now dominate Indian skies.
Jet’s operational fleet stood at 28 airplanes as of Wednesday, a company spokesman told Reuters, versus 119 planes last year.
At least 69 aircraft have been grounded due to money owed to lessors, showed stock exchange filings by Jet, while the remainder are out of service for maintenance.
Some lessors with direct knowledge of the matter said Jet had told them it would pay for one month’s rental and maintenance by the end of last week, but no payment had been received.
“We already have five to six months of delinquencies and we were promised just one month and even that hasn’t been paid. This is very disappointing,” said one of the people, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Jet did not respond to specific queries on lessor and salary payments but said in a statement that the airline has informed the aviation regulator it is operating a curtailed schedule.
The Jet rescue plan itself has come under a cloud. It was based on a directive issued by the country’s central bank last year but India’s top court quashed that directive on Tuesday.
SBI and Jet did not respond to requests for comment on the court ruling. But some such as Madhukar Ladha, an equity analyst at Mumbai-based firm HDFC Securities, did not see Jet’s rescue package being in peril as the deal was already agreed.
After the bailout was announced, Jet told India’s aviation regulator it would not ground any more planes and would fly 40 more aircraft by the end of April, taking its operational fleet to 75 planes.
But late on Tuesday, Jet said it grounded 15 planes.
With a smaller operating fleet, Jet has given pilots and cabin crew the option of flexible working days and taking extended leave with or without pay, showed a note to staff reviewed by Reuters.
Even as the aircraft groundings are currently impacting Jet’s operations, the airline needs to rationalize its fleet and focus on profitable routes, said HDFC Securities’ Ladha.
“The situation remains precarious,” he said.

Topics: aviation Jet Airways India

Related

0
Business & Economy
Founder of India’s beleaguered Jet Airways quits
0
Business & Economy
Passengers rage over disruptions at India’s embattled Jet Airways

France’s Total signs deals for Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG project

Updated 20 sec ago
0

France’s Total signs deals for Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG project

Updated 20 sec ago
0
SHANGHAI: French oil and gas major Total SA and US company Tellurian Inc. have signed deals supporting the development of the proposed $30 billion Driftwood liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the two firms said on Wednesday.
Under a non-binding heads of agreement (HOA), Total will invest in Driftwood Holdings and will offtake 2.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG.
The HOA is for Total to make a $500 million equity investment in the integrated Driftwood project in Louisiana and to buy one mtpa of LNG from Driftwood.
In addition, the HOA specifies that both companies will enter into a binding sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for a further 1.5 mtpa of LNG from Tellurian Marketing’s LNG offtake volumes from the proposed Driftwood terminal.
The SPA is for the purchase of LNG on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for a minimum of 15 years, at a price based on Platts Japan Korea Marker (JKM).
Both companies also signed a common stock purchase agreement in which Total will buy nearly 20 million shares of Tellurian common stock for $200 million.
Including Total’s original $207 million investment in Tellurian in 2017, Total’s aggregate investment in the Tellurian portfolio will amount to $907 million, Tellurian said in a press release.
The agreements are subject to relevant regulatory approvals and to a final investment decision on the Driftwood LNG project, which is expected to be made by Tellurian in the first half of this year.
“With this deal, we will have 10 million tons exposure in North America,” said Total’s chief executive Patrick Pouyanne on the sidelines of the LNG2019 conference in Shanghai.
It will also be the French major’s first deal priced off JKM, which is a fast developing Asian benchmark for spot cargoes.
“JKM makes sense for our global portfolio,” Pouyanne said.
Tellurian plans to make a final investment decision on its Driftwood LNG export project in the first half of 2019 for phase 1.
The project is expected to produce first LNG in 2023, with full operations expected in 2026.
In total, Driftwood will produce 27.6 mtpa of LNG or about 4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas.
The FID for the second phase of the project is expected about 12 to 18 months after construction starts on phase 1, said Meg Gentle, chief executive of Tellurian.

Latest updates

France’s Total signs deals for Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG project
0
Three detained over China chemical blast that killed 78
0
Four-decade old painting of an Arab man sold for $1.38m
0
Los Angeles police arrest Nipsey Hussle’s suspected killer
0
Venezuelan FM visits anti-US allies in Mideast
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.