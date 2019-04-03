Venezuelan FM visits anti-US allies in Mideast

You are here

Venezuela's FM Jorge Arreaza will also visit Syria.
BEIRUT: Venezuela’s foreign minister, meeting with anti-US allies in the Middle East, says opposition leader Juan Guaidó is in breach of the constitution and that the judiciary has to “take care” of it.
Jorge Arreaza met Wednesday with Lebanon’s president and foreign minister in Beirut. He is expected to meet with an official from the Hezbollah militant group before traveling onward to Syria.
Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly, loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, has stripped Guaidó of his immunity, putting him at risk of arrest for supposedly violating the constitution when he declared himself interim president in January.
The United States and roughly 50 other nations recognize Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.
Maduro’s government has warm relations with Syria and its allies in Lebanon, all of which are opposed to US policies.

Topics: Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Juan Guaido Lebanon Syria

JERUSALEM: An Israeli shot and killed a Palestinian who he said tried to attack him with a knife near the West Bank city of Nablus.
A Nablus hospital says another Palestinian was moderately wounded in Wednesday’s shooting.
The Israeli military says an Israeli civilian shot a Palestinian who attempted to carry out a stabbing. Israel’s Beilinson hospital says the Palestinian later died of his wounds.
The Israeli man told local media the Palestinian “jumped on the car with a knife and tried to open the door.”
Since 2015, Palestinians have killed over 50 Israelis in West Bank stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks. Israeli forces have killed over 260 Palestinians in that same period. Israel says most were attackers, but clashes between protesters and soldiers have also turned deadly.

Topics: Palestine Israel Shooting

