Jurgen Klopp relaxed about Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool goal drought

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrate after their recent Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. (Reuters)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
  • Salah, who scored 44 times in his maiden season at Anfield, has gone eight matches without finding the net
  • Salah’s success last season means he has attracted more attention from opponents
AFP
LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is relaxed about Mohamed Salah’s goalscoring drought, saying the Egyptian forward remains a key part of the title chasers’ attacking armory.
Salah, who scored 44 times in his maiden season at Anfield, has gone eight matches without finding the net but still has 20 goals in 2018/19 and played a pivotal part in the last-gasp winner against Tottenham on Sunday.
“When everybody is talking about ‘he didn’t score in I don’t know how many games’, he doesn’t seem to be bothered about it. I’m not,” Klopp said on Wednesday.
“For sure we didn’t really speak about it. I think if something is clear and obvious you do speak about it. How do you deal with a situation when he scored 40 goals last year?
“His career’s not over. It’s like if he can score this year 20 goals then he’s scored 60 in the last two. Wow, that’s not too bad.”
Salah’s success last season means he has attracted more attention from opponents in the current campaign, often being double-marked.
It has had the effect, though, of benefiting teammates, with Sadio Mane (20 goals) and Roberto Firmino (14) taking on some of the burden.
“Sometimes you need a bit of time to adapt to the new situations and I don’t think he really needed that,” said Klopp on Salah’s overall value to the side and how he has coped with the close attention.
“He’s a threat. He helps us a lot. He deals with all the new situations for him really well.
“If you have only one (goalscorer), you think maybe you rely a bit too much on that. This year we don’t rely on Mo’s goals, but he’s still in a very good position in comparison to all the other players.
“Seventeen (league) goals is a good number, and there are still a lot of games to come. But it was never a problem. We have 79 points — you cannot have that with a lot of problems over the year.”
Liverpool travel to Southampton on Friday and Klopp reported a clean bill of health after a minor injury worry over defender Virgil van Dijk following the win over Tottenham.

Topics: football soccer Liverpool Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp

German FA president Reinhard Grindel resigns over watch gift

Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
  • Reinhard Grindel: I am stepping down from the position of DFB president, and I apologize for my less than exemplary behavior regarding my acceptance of a watch
  • Former Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaeus: The DFB have made some bad judgments under Grindel’s leadership in the last few months - a new face is urgently needed
AFP
BERLIN: The president of the German Football Association (DFB) Reinhard Grindel confirmed on Tuesday that he had stepped down with immediate effect, ending three controversial years in charge.
The 57-year-old has been under growing pressure following controversies culminating in a newspaper report on Monday that he had accepted the gift of a €6,000 ($6,700) watch from Hryhoriy Surkis, a UEFA vice president and honorary president of the Ukrainian football federation.
“I am stepping down from the position of DFB president, and I apologize for my less than exemplary behavior regarding my acceptance of a watch,” said Grindel.
Surkis sat alongside Grindel on the executive committee of European football’s governing body UEFA until last February. Yet Grindel denied that he had been given the watch for political reasons.
“For me this was an entirely private gift which I was bound to accept out of politeness,” he said.
“I did not have any idea how expensive the watch was and it was a grave oversight on my part not to find out. In doing so, I could have avoided the impression that I was acting inappropriately.”
Grindel said that Surkis had “no economic interest in the DFB.”
“I am deeply shaken to have to give up my role as DFB president over such an issue,” Grindel said.
“I ask myself: why has this happened? I can only say that I was completely convinced that I was doing nothing wrong and that, in the stress of my position, I did not question myself enough.”
Grindel’s resignation was welcomed by former Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaeus.
“The DFB have made some bad judgments under Grindel’s leadership in the last few months. A new face is urgently needed,” Matthaeus told Sky.
Former DFB president Theo Zwanziger, meanwhile, said the presidency, which is a nominally voluntary role, must be reformed.
“The DFB is unbelievably important and it needs its leadership to be unassailable,” Zwanziger told RP Online.
“With the amount of work it involves, the presidency should be a full-time position with an appropriate salary,” Zwanziger told RP Online.
“Everything else is hypocritical and leads to a lack of transparency.”
A former journalist and member of the German parliament for the center-right CDU party, Grindel had been president of the DFB since 2015.
In recent months, he oversaw Germany’s successful bid to host Euro 2024, but also came under fierce criticism for his handling of various scandals.
He was singled out by Mesut Ozil, who accused Grindel of overseeing a culture of institutional racism, when the Arsenal midfielder retired from international duty last July.
“In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” wrote Ozil in his explosive resignation statement.
Grindel has also come under increasing fire from the media in recent weeks.
In March, he broke off an interview with broadcaster Deutsche Welle after refusing to answer questions about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
On Friday, magazine Der Spiegel alleged that Grindel had kept quiet about €78,000 ($87,380) of income which he had received from a DFB subsidiary in 2016 and 2017.
The DFB responded with a statement saying Grindel had declared all his income correctly.
On Tuesday, the association confirmed that vice presidents Rainer Koch and Reinhard Rauball would take over as joint interim presidents until Grindel’s successor is elected.
Bild has already named ex-Germany and Real Madrid defender Christoph Metzelder, 38, as a possible replacement.
Former Bayern Munich defender Philipp Lahm has ruled himself out of the running, saying that he had “no interest” in the presidency.

Topics: German Football Association Reinhard Grindel

