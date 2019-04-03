You are here

STC hosts training course on cybersecurity for journalists

STC Media Club, in cooperation with STC Business Unit, organized the training course for 25 journalists from various newspapers and TV channels.
Attacks on Internet of Things (IoT) devices around the world increased by 600 percent in 2017, according to Vice President of Cyber Security at STC Solutions Fahad Aljutaily. The most affected countries were China (21 percent), the US (11 percent) and Brazil (6 percent).

He was speaking at a recent training session for media professionals, titled Cybersecurity — Risks and Challenges at the STC Academy.

STC Media Club, in cooperation with STC Business Unit, organized the training course for 25 journalists from newspapers and TV channels. The course focused on the technical solutions adopted by Saudi Arabia in its digital transformation, such as cybersecurity, big data, cloud computing and IoT.

Aljutaily said that 54 percent of the world’s companies have been targeted by attacks on data or IT infrastructure. Global spending on cybersecurity reached $96 billion in 2018.

“By 2021, cybercrime damage is expected to reach $6 trillion per year and jobs in cybersecurity are expected to reach 3.5 million,” he noted.

Aljutaily said the Middle East is facing a huge challenge in filling jobs in the field of cybersecurity, which is due to the lack of professionals available in this field. 

“Saudi Arabia is currently focusing on strengthening governance and building automated systems for all government services to improve services offered to citizens, especially in the areas of health care and education,” said Talal Al-Bakr, VP of STC Digital Solutions. There are currently 29 digital initiatives in all sectors and five governmental digital platforms under construction.

In a paper for the Director of Digital Solutions, Abdul Aziz Al-Abdullatif, he pointed out that the IoT technology gives everything around us the ability to connect to the internet. The revenues generated by IoT technology in the Saudi market is estimated to reach SR28 billion ($7.5 billion) through more than 145 million connected devices by 2030.

Rayyan Al-Khinini, director of digital platform management, said: “Since 2015, STC has been investing in this field by launching the Slicer platform, which provides statistics on 19 million customers within the network.” 

It also provides population analysis and reports on regions, which help government agencies reach decisions regarding opening governmental branches to provide services to citizens.”

Riyadh, March 31, 2019 (Gulf Intelligence) – OPEC exports to the US are likely to continue trending downwards, according to the majority (88%) of energy executives polled in a Gulf Intelligence GIQ survey, ahead of the inaugural Gulf Intelligence Saudi Arabia Energy Forum in Riyadh on April 8th.

OPEC crude exports to the US fell to a 5-year low in January while US stockpiles climbed to 3.6 million barrels in February,according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). US production has increased a staggering 140% since 2008. Some analysts forecast that the country could be a net exporter of crude and refined products by as soon as 2020. US output hit 12 million b/d in February, contrary to previous expectations that this level would not be reached until the second half of the year.

Saudi Arabia, the largest oil producer within OPEC, has seen its crude exports to the US drop steadily over recent years, from 1.361 million b/d in 2012 to 949,000 b/d by 2017 and to about 500,000 b/d by the end of last year. The US has in fact been importing less crude oil altogether—not just less OPEC crude – from 262.8 million b/d per month at the start of 2017 to 226.6 million in October 2018—the last month for which there is data, according to the EIA.

Despite the loss of US market share however, OPEC and its coalition of non-OPEC producers, including Russia, havecontinued with their strong commitment to comply to the output cut deal agreed to in December - namely to trim production collectively by 1.2 million b/d through to at least June 2019. The agreement by the group of 25 producers,known as OPEC +, follows two years of cuts of 1.8 million b/d, which succeeded in reversing a 3-year oil price slide and restored a certain amount of stability to the market.

The strategy has continued to work, with Brent prices holding comfortably in the $60s/bbl range since the start of this year. On March 29, 2019 Brent closed at 68.39 USD/ bbl.

Compliance by the OPEC + coalition in February was almost 90%, up from 83% in January, according to the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC). The JMMC convenes bimonthly to assess the impact production cuts are having on the market. At its last meeting in Baku on March 18th, it decided not to proceed with a full Ministerial Meeting that had been planned for April as market conditions were deemed stable.

“The job of OPEC and its allies is not done yet and the group of oil producers need to stay on course at least until June when the current global cut agreement is due to expire,” H.E. Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia said in Baku last month.

The JMMC next meets in May ahead of the OPEC Conference meeting on 25 June in Vienna, during which a decision is expected to be taken on production targets for the second half of 2019.

Additional oil price support has come from US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, two major OPEC producers who are currently exempt from the output cut deal. US restrictions on the Venezuelan energy industry have crippled the country’s oil exports, which dropped 40% in the first full month after sanctions were initiated in early February, removing 330,000 b/d of supply from the global market, according to Goldman Sachs. Iran’s exports meanwhile have hovered above 1 million b/d so far this year, having dropped in the past year from a level of 2.5 million in April 2018, a month before the U.S. decided to re-impose sanctions.

The Gulf Intelligence Saudi Arabia Energy Forum, under the patronage of His Excellency Al Falih, takes place at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), Riyadh, on April 8th and will gather industry leaders to deliberate the theme of Digital Transformation in the Energy Industry.

