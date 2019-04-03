Bangladesh Embassy celebrates I-Day with fervor

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Riyadh recently celebrated its 49th Independence and National Day with enthusiasm and festivity.
A number of programs were organized to mark the day, including a reception hosted by the Bangladeshi Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Golam Moshi, at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.
The event was attended by Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman as the chief guest, in addition to a number of ambassadors, diplomats, Saudi officials and businessmen.
The Bangladeshi ambassador and the deputy governor cut a cake to celebrate the occasion.
In his speech, Moshi said that Bangladesh has achieved independence after a nine-month-long bloody struggle for liberation under the leadership of “father of the nation” Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He paid homage to the sacrifices of 3 million martyrs, freedom fighters and their bereaved families who endured unimaginable hardships during the liberation war.
The ambassador thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who “extended their support and facilitated the well-being of Bangladeshi expatriates in the Kingdom.”
“Saudi Arabia is Bangladesh’s tested friend and both the countries have strong brotherly relations since long. The relationship has grown by the day in different sectors over the years,” Moshi said.
“Saudi Vision 2030 has prompted Bangladesh to explore new areas of engagement with Saudi Arabia in the fields of education, agriculture, power and infrastructure,” he added.
The ambassador lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her efforts to implement Bangabandhu’s “Golden Bengal” dream and to transform Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041.
“Thanks to Sheikh Hasina’s dynamic leadership, Bangladesh has become a middle-income country and has achieved tremendous development in many areas. Bangladesh is now a role model for many countries in the world,” Moshi said.