Cholera vaccinations launched in post-cyclone Mozambique

The Mayor of Beira, Daviz Simango receives an oral cholera vaccination at a camp for displaced survivors of cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Reuters
  • Some 900,000 doses of oral cholera vaccine arrived on Tuesday in Mozambique
  • Humanitarian efforts are turning to preventing further loss of life due to disease
Reuters
GENEVA: Health officials launched a vaccination campaign in Mozambique's cyclone-hit port city of Beira on Wednesday in an effort to contain an outbreak of cholera that has already infected more than 1,400 people, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
Some 900,000 doses of oral cholera vaccine arrived on Tuesday in Mozambique, where Cyclone Idai last month flattened homes and unleashed widespread flooding.
The vaccination campaign is currently planned to last six days and aims to immunise 900,000 people across four districts including 500,000 in Beira.
"We are pretty confident that we will reach the target," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in Geneva.
Some 843 people were killed by the storm and subsequent flooding in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. Humanitarian efforts are turning to preventing further loss of life due to disease.
As of Tuesday, Mozambique's health ministry had reported 1,428 cases of cholera including one death since the outbreak was declared on 27 March.
"We shouldn't focus too much on the numbers as there are still a lot of people who are not getting tested for cholera," Lindmeier said. "The important thing is to get sick people into treatment as soon as possible."
Cholera is endemic to Mozambique, which has had regular outbreaks over the past five years. About 2,000 people were infected in the last outbreak, which ended in February 2018, according to the WHO.
The scale of the damage to Beira's water and sanitation infrastructure, coupled with its dense population, have raised fears that another epidemic would be difficult to control.
The United Nations has appealed for $392 million to fund the humanitarian response to the disaster in southern Africa for the next three months. Just $46 million in funding has been received so far.

Probe after UK soldiers shooting at picture of Labour leader

AP
Probe after UK soldiers shooting at picture of Labour leader

  • Footage posted on social media showed members of the Parachute Regiment in Afghanistan shooting at an image of Corbyn
AP
LONDON: Britain’s military said Wednesday it was investigating “totally unacceptable behavior” by some of its soldiers after they were filmed apparently using a picture of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for target practice.
Footage posted on social media showed members of the Parachute Regiment in Afghanistan shooting at an image of Corbyn, Britain’s main opposition leader.
Corbyn, a veteran socialist, has often been critical of British military campaigns overseas.
Brig. Nick Perry, commander of 16 Air Assault Brigade, said “the video shows totally unacceptable behavior and a serious error of judgment that falls far below what we expect of soldiers in our brigade.”
He said the video was being “fully investigated.”
“The army is and always will be a totally apolitical organization,” he said.
The brigade has 400 troops in Afghanistan as part of a NATO deployment to train Afghan forces.
Labour defense spokeswoman Nia Griffith tweeted that the video was “shocking and completely unacceptable.” She said it was “right that the Army is carrying out a full investigation.”
Conservative lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, a former soldier, said the video was “disgraceful.”
British politicians have reported increased threats and fears for their safety amid heightened tensions over Brexit.
Last month, a man angry about Brexit was sentenced to 28 days in prison for hitting Corbyn with an egg.
In 2016, Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist. A neo-Nazi was recently convicted of plotting to kill another Labour legislator.

