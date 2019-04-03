You are here

Bulgaria picks Saudi-led group to build $1.2bn gas pipeline

A consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Arkad Engineering will build a pipeline from Bulgaria’s border with Turkey to its frontier with Serbia. (Shutterstock)
SOFIA: Bulgaria’s state gas network operator Bulgartransgaz on Wednesday chose a Saudi-led consortium to build a new pipeline through the country intended to hook up to Gazprom’s TurkStream project.
The consortium between Saudi Arabia’s Arkad Engineering and a joint venture including Switzerland’s ABB “had offered the most economically advantageous tender” for the 474 km (294-mile) pipeline to run from Bulgaria’s southeastern border with Turkey to its western border with Serbia, Bulgartransgaz said in a statement.
The group offered to complete the pipeline within 20 months for €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion), which Bulgartransgaz said was the lowest bid in the public tender.
The other bidder — a consortium of Italy’s Bonatti, Germany’s Max Streicher and Luxembourg-based Completions Development — offered a price more than the
€1.4 billion the government was ready to spend on the project.
Last November Bulgartransgaz announced plans to build the link in the hope of persuading Russian gas giant Gazprom to consider a link to its TurkStream pipeline through Bulgarian territory.
Bulgaria, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas for its domestic needs, will lose hefty transit fees when TurkStream becomes operational at the end of this year and Gazprom stops its gas deliveries to Turkey, Greece and Macedonia via Bulgaria in 2020.

China outlines fresh tax cuts to lift economy

BEIJING: China has unveiled tens of billions of dollars worth of tax and fee cuts as part of a drive to kickstart the stuttering economy, extending pledges worth $300 billion announced last month.
With growth at a near three-decade low and the economy struggling under the weight of the US trade row and a soft global outlook, leaders are looking to grease the cogs by getting the country’s vast army of consumers to start spending.
The State Council, or cabinet, said late Wednesday it would reduce electricity and Internet costs, port and railway charges and a variety of fees for individuals and businesses to cut their annual burdens by about 300 billion yuan ($45 billion).
For businesses, the government will lower average electricity fees by 10 percent and cut broadband fees for small- and medium-sized businesses by 15 percent, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
It will also cut trademark registration fees, the State Council said.
For individuals, China will cut a variety of bureaucratic red tape, like fees on postal imports, real estate registration, passport issuance and mobile Internet rates.
“Tax and fee cuts are our key measures to tackle the downward economic pressure this year,” said Premier Li Keqiang, according to Xinhua.
The announcement follows promises last month to cut company taxes and employer social insurance contributions by nearly two trillion yuan ($298 billion), with the first batch of cuts kicking in April 1.
The meeting Wednesday also outlined new draft amendments to beef up the foreign investment law passed last month, with a provision for “non-discrimination” in administrative licensing as well as measures to improve the protection of trademarks.

