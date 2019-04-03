You are here

﻿

Tottenham Hotspur snap winless streak against Crystal Palace to open new stadium in style

Tottenham celebrated the opening of the club’s state-of-the-art new stadium by ending a five-game winless Premier League run with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace. (AFP)
Tottenham celebrated the opening of the club’s state-of-the-art new stadium by ending a five-game winless Premier League run with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace. (AFP)
Tottenham celebrated the opening of the club’s state-of-the-art new stadium by ending a five-game winless Premier League run with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace. (Reuters)
Tottenham's Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring their second goal. (Reuters)
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha shoots at goal. (Action Images via Reuters)
Updated 04 April 2019
AFP
Tottenham Hotspur snap winless streak against Crystal Palace to open new stadium in style

  • Second-half goals from Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen ensured Spurs won
  • After 690 days since saying goodbye to the old White Hart Lane, Spurs returned home
Updated 04 April 2019
AFP
LONDON: Tottenham celebrated the opening of the club’s state-of-the-art new stadium by ending a five-game winless Premier League run with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Second-half goals from Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen ensured Spurs got off to the perfect start at their new home and moved Mauricio Pochettino’s side back up to third at the expense of north London rivals Arsenal.
The Gunners have a game in hand over Tottenham, but victory also maintained a slender one-point lead over fifth-placed Chelsea and opened up a three-point advantage over Manchester United in the race for a top-four finish.
Pochettino underlined the need for what he believes is the “best stadium in the world” to have Champions League football next season before kick-off.
The Argentine hailed his players as “heroes” for remaining in the top-four fight despite playing nearly an entire second season at a temporary home in Wembley.
However, a run of just one point from their last five league games has left them with plenty of work still to do in their remaining six matches.
After 690 days since saying goodbye to the old White Hart Lane, Spurs returned home with plenty of pre-match pomp and ceremony with an operatic performance of “Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur” and fireworks before kick-off.
Yet, the hosts were nearly caught cold in the opening minutes when Kieran Trippier lost the run of Jeffrey Schlupp and the Ghanian fired wastefully over.
That was Palace’s only effort of the first 45 minutes as Tottenham dominated without much cutting edge.
Eriksen and Son forced saves from Vicente Guaita, but the best opening fell to the wrong man from Spurs’ point of view when Danny Rose tried to pick out Harry Kane in the middle rather than go for goal himself just before the break.
At half-time, Spurs were facing the prospect of dropping out of the top four for the first time since November with Chelsea beating Brighton at Stamford Bridge.
And it was an on-loan Chelsea striker who nearly did his parent club a huge favor five minutes into the second-half when Michy Batshuayi curled just beyond Hugo Lloris’s far post.
Pochettino’s men were left lamenting their luck when Toby Alderweireld’s last minute own goal cost them a deserved point at Liverpool on Sunday, but they had fortune on their side moments later to the huge relief of most of the near 60,000 in attendance.
Son’s shot was headed straight down Guaita’s throat until a big deflection off Luka Milivojevic left the Spaniard completely wrong-footed as the ball rolled into the bottom corner.
From then on a seventh straight league win over Palace for Spurs rarely looked in doubt.
Kane could have capped a momentous night for the club by grabbing his first goal on the new ground, but put too much power on his effort that sailed high and wide.
However, the England captain was involved in the goal that sealed a vital three points as he broke into the area 10 minutes from time and the ball fell kindly for Eriksen to force home from close range.

Topics: football soccer Tottenham Hotspur Premier league Crystal Palace Tottenham Stadium

Pele undergoes treatment in Paris hospital after health scare

Updated 03 April 2019
AFP
Pele undergoes treatment in Paris hospital after health scare

  • Pele, who won the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970, was in Paris for a promotional appearance
  • The declining health of the player known as ‘O Rei’ has been a cause for concern
Updated 03 April 2019
AFP
PARIS: Football legend Pele was taken to a Paris hospital as a precaution on Wednesday after suffering from an “infection” but is “doing well,” according to members of his entourage.
The 78-year-old Brazilian three-time World Cup winner was being treated for “a light fever” prior to the long flight back to his home country, the sources told AFP, confirming earlier reports by French radio station RMC.
The sources indicated that he was still in hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Pele, who won the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970, was in Paris for a promotional appearance alongside France star Kylian Mbappe.
The declining health of the player known as ‘O Rei’ has been a cause for concern in recent times, and the planned meeting with Mbappe had already been postponed last November.
Previously, Pele had admitted to not being up to the task of lighting the flame at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Before that, Pele spent time in intensive care in Brazil in late 2014 following a kidney complaint.
“I wasn’t afraid of dying as I am a man with three hearts,” he joked at the time, alluding to the translation from Portuguese of the name of the town of his birth, Tres Coracoes.
On Tuesday, the man who was named FIFA’s player of the 20th century spent the entirety of his encounter with Mbappe sitting down, but appeared on good form at the event organized by watch manufacturer Hublot.
Mbappe last year became only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final, following in Pele’s footsteps, in France’s 4-2 victory over Croatia when he was still just 19.
Pele achieved the feat as a 17-year-old in 1958 and claims to have gone on to score over 1,000 goals in his career, during which he starred at club level for Santos and later the New York Cosmos.
“It’s possible, I scored exactly 1,025, so 1,000 goals is possible for him,” Pele said when asked if Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe, now 20, could also reach that milestone.
It has previously been said that Pele scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 matches during his glittering career which spanned two decades.
Pele also told Mbappe, who has been repeatedly linked with a move away from PSG, that the key to smashing goalscoring records is playing in the very best teams.
“People tend to say that goals are the most important thing — I thank God for having scored so many in my career — but we must know that we need to be well-supported, you can’t score on your own, you need good teammates, that’s very important,” he said.

Topics: football soccer Pele Paris France

