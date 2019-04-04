You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh ‘caliphate’ exodus overwhelms east Syria hospitals
﻿

Daesh ‘caliphate’ exodus overwhelms east Syria hospitals

1 / 2
A child stands next to a cart in al-Hol camp which houses relatives of Daesh members, in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on March 28, 2019. (AFP / GIUSEPPE CACACE)
2 / 2
In this file photo taken on March 28, 2019 a boy pulls a cart in al-Hol camp which houses relatives of Daesh group members, in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria. (AFP / GIUSEPPE CACACE)
Updated 04 April 2019
AFP
0

Daesh ‘caliphate’ exodus overwhelms east Syria hospitals

  • Many of the victims, including young ones, are terribly disfigured, some allegedly by mortar fire
  • To cope with the influx, the Kurdish region’s hospitals are seeking support from aid agencies
Updated 04 April 2019
AFP
0

HASAKAH, Syria: Young children nursing severe facial burns, others suffering from malnutrition — an exodus of jihadist families and civilians from the Daesh group’s vanquished final enclave is overwhelming eastern Syria’s hospitals.
A handful of health facilities in the Kurdish-administered northeast receive dozens of patients every day, often including young victims who are terribly disfigured, some allegedly by mortar fire.
Most arrivals are women and children from Al-Hol, a camp for the displaced that has swelled far beyond its capacity to house more than 70,000 people during a months-long offensive against the last scrap of the jihadists’ “caliphate.”
“The situation here in the hospital is tragic,” said Aydin Sleiman Khalil, who manages the main health institution in Hasakah, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Al-Hol.
To cope with the influx, the semi-autonomous Kurdish region’s hospitals are desperately seeking support from the international community and aid agencies.
“We lack equipment, medicine, finances and medical personnel,” Khalil said, urging humanitarian groups and the United Nations to help.
Lit by neon strips, long and clean corridors led to a succession of hushed rooms inhabited by women clad in black from head-to-toe, caring for their sick and wounded offspring.
In one room, several women slept on iron beds, their newborn babies in nearby cots, wrapped in thick blankets.
On another floor, Iraqi mother Badreya Kamel said she arrived a few days ago with her three children.
One of them, Rowayda, died at the hospital on Monday from severe burns.
“She was two years old,” said the 24-year-old, her voice barely audible behind her face veil, long black robes draped over her frail figure.

Caught in the fighting
Kamel had spent the last five months at Al-Hol, after fleeing a village caught up in the fighting between Daesh and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who are backed by a US-led coalition.
She left her tent to look for breakfast one recent morning. During her brief absence, her children lit a gas stove, sparking a fire.
Four-year-old Zobeida and 10-year-old Hafsa survived.
In their hospital room, both children sat in silence, moving their heads only rarely, a thick cream smeared over the raw, red wounds disfiguring their faces.
“We do what we can, but it’s not enough,” said Khalil, referring to the two girls and a clutch of other very young burn patients.
“They need more care — more medicine, aesthetic surgery.”
His hospital hosts around 25 in-patients who fled the collapsing IS “caliphate,” mainly via Al-Hol.
Around 50 more arrive for out-patient appointments each day from the camp, including many who need dressings changed and wounds cleaned.
In March alone, local hospitals were “overwhelmed” by some 2,000 women and children from Al-Hol, mostly suffering from wounds or malnutrition, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) aid group says.
But two new field hospitals should open at the camp itself by the end of April, the aid group says, to fill what the United Nations says is a pressing need.
“There is an urgent need for expanded health services in the camp itself,” said the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA.
Donors have disbursed 4.3 million dollars (3.8 million euros) for Al-Hol, including to combat malnutrition and to provide emergency health care, it said.

Burns and wounds
On March 23, the SDF proclaimed victory against Daesh, after dislodging the jihadists from all but a few tunnels on the edge of Baghouz, a village that served as their final Syrian redoubt.
Over several weeks before that, the Kurdish-Arab alliance periodically had paused operations to allow out civilians — including jihadists’ families — and surrendering fighters.
Among the 500 most recent arrivals to Al-Hol, a number of women and children were trucked in with burns and shrapnel wounds, the IRC confirmed.
Saniya Roustom arrived around three weeks ago at the hospital, where she shares a room with two other Russian women and their children, all burn cases.
The 32-year-old had been trapped in Baghouz, where she sheltered against the gunbattles, mortar fire and coalition air strikes in a trench covered by tarpaulin sheet.
That sheet was ignited by a mortar round, she said.
“Many children were burnt. They needed help, good doctors... We were brought here,” Roustom said in hesitant Arabic.
Of her six children, only one is still alive. The others died during other bombardments, or from their burns.
Five-year-old Mariam sat stooped on a hospital bed, her blonde hair trimmed short, parts of her face terribly burnt. Her skinny forearm swaddled in bandages, she clutched a pen and scribbled on a notepad.

Topics: Daesh caliphate ISIL Islamic State hasakeh Syrian War

Related

0
Middle-East
US-backed force tracks Syria extremists after ‘caliphate’ falls
0
Middle-East
Extremists emerge from tunnels to surrender after ‘caliphate’ falls

Doctors Without Borders halts work in Yemen’s Aden after patient killed

Updated 04 April 2019
AFP
0

Doctors Without Borders halts work in Yemen’s Aden after patient killed

  • The southern port city Aden has served as the seat of Yemen’s beleaguered government since early 2015
  • In November, MSF announced it had suspended its work in Daleh, a region inland from the Red Sea port of Hodeidah
Updated 04 April 2019
AFP
0

ADEN: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has stopped admitting patients to its clinic in Yemen’s second city Aden after staff were threatened and a patient kidnapped and killed, the group said Thursday.
A group of armed men stormed the hospital in Aden, controlled by the Yemeni government, and threatened guards and staff at MSF’s emergency trauma hospital, the organization said in a statement.
The gunmen then kidnapped a patient who had been admitted the day before. The patient was found dead on a street in the Al-Mansoura district, MSF said.
“Following this incident, we have no choice but to suspend the admission of patients until further notice,” said Caroline Seguin, MSF’s program manager for Yemen.
A police commander in Aden, who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to brief the press, said the patient had been wounded in a battle between rival armed groups and hospitalized at the MSF clinic.
His body was found on the grounds of a local school, the commander said.
The southern port city Aden has served as the seat of Yemen’s beleaguered government since early 2015, when President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi fled the capital Sanaa in the face of a rebel takeover.
Many of the country’s hospitals have been damaged or destroyed and the country is heavily dependent on aid groups for medical care.
In November, MSF announced it had suspended its work in Daleh, a region inland from the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, in the face of multiple security incidents directly targeting patients and staff.

Topics: MSF Doctors Without Borders Yemen Aden

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador to Yemen meets Doctors Without Borders
0
Middle-East
MSF leaving Yemen hospital where Houthis ‘threatened workers at gunpoint’

Latest updates

Rahul Gandhi files election candidacy from India’s south in bid to stop Modi
0
Doctors Without Borders halts work in Yemen’s Aden after patient killed
0
Syrian government forces’ shelling kills 17: war monitor
0
Netanyahu lands in Moscow for pre-election Putin meeting
0
EU condemns stripping of immunity from Venezuela’s Guaido
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.