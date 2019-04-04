You are here

﻿

Christchurch gunman to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

The man is due to make his second court appearance via video link on Friday, April 4, 2019. (AP)
0

SYDNEY: The Australian man accused of killing 50 Muslim worshippers in gun attacks on two mosques in Christchurch will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges, New Zealand police said on Thursday.
“Other charges are still under consideration,” police said in a statement.
Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist, was previously charged with only one murder following the attack and has been remanded without a plea.
He is due back in court on Friday. The March 15 attack was the worst mass shooting by a lone gunman in New Zealand.

Afghan officials: Taliban kill at least 20 troops, policemen

0

KABUL: Afghan provincial officials say a Taliban attack on a government compound in western Badghis province has killed at least 20 troops and policemen.
Mohammad Nasir Nazari, a provincial councilmember, says the “massive attack” took place before dawn on Thursday, and that it targeted the government headquarters in the district of Balal Murgab.
He says the Taliban stormed all the security posts around the compound under the cover of darkness. He says that the lives of some 600 members of the security forces deployed there are under threat.
Jamshid Shahabhi, spokesman for the Badgis’ governor, says intense fighting in the district is still underway. He says he fears more casualties by the government.
Taliban spokesman Qari Yousf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement to the media.

