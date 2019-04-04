You are here

  • Home
  • Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, new album in 2019
﻿

Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, new album in 2019

Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019. (AP)
Updated 04 April 2019
AP
0

Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, new album in 2019

  • Dion told a packed venue Wednesday that she will kick off her Courage World Tour in Quebec City, Canada, on Sept. 18
  • The 51-year-old Canadian singer said she is expecting to release "Courage," her 12th studio album, in November
Updated 04 April 2019
AP
0

LOS ANGELES: Celine Dion is ending her Las Vegas residency soon, but the superstar singer will keep herself busy by releasing new music and embarking on a new world tour later this year.
Dion told a packed venue Wednesday that she will kick off her Courage World Tour in Quebec City, Canada, on Sept. 18, and will make stops in more than 50 cities, including Miami, Los Angeles, Montreal, Chicago and Brooklyn. The 51-year-old Canadian singer said she is expecting to release "Courage," her 12th studio album, in November.
"It's going to be the Celine that you know," she said of the upcoming album. "Celine at 51. The Celine that you know. The Celine with producers and writers she's worked with. It's the Celine with new producers and new songwriters. ... The sound will change a little bit, and music changes. But I will always remain who I am."
Dion performed a few songs including "I'm Alive" and the "Titanic" anthem song "My Heart Will Go On" after making the announcement during a special fan event at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. She started the event with a video of her hitching a ride from Vegas to Los Angeles after her truck broke down.
The Grammy-winning singer said she felt motivated recently to get back on the road and create music for the first time since the death of her husband-manager René Angélil in 2016.
Dion said she feels more "centered, balanced and spiritually connected" these days.
After more than 15 years, Dion will finish her critically acclaimed Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in June. The singer has toured since starting her Vegas show, but the Courage tour will be her first North American tour since her Taking Chances World Tour in 2009.
Dion called Vegas her second home, but she is ready to take on her new venture. She said don't expect to see her typical Vegas show on the upcoming tour.
"I was supposed to be at Caesars for a few months and sixteen years later, I'm on the road and album coming out," she said. "I cannot feel stronger than I feel here. I'm finding passion, finding my team, in control, in charge, feeling strong and healthy. I take care of myself. I'm happy."

Topics: Celine Dion

Related

0
Lifestyle
Celine Dion shines bright in Maison Rabih Kayrouz
0
Fashion
Lebanese designers suit Celine Dion

Film icons bring star power to India’s monumental election

Updated 04 April 2019
AFP
0

Film icons bring star power to India’s monumental election

  • The path from celebrity to politics is well-trodden in India and Haasan, an icon of Tamil Nadu cinema, is one of many stars on the hustings ahead of the national election
  • Parties of all persuasion seek celebrity endorsement come election time, particularly exploiting the country’s devotion to film and cricket
Updated 04 April 2019
AFP
0

COIMBATORE, India: On a humid evening in India’s south, drummers and dancers heave to Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster hits, whipping a huge crowd into ecstasy just as the moustachioed megastar himself steps onto the stage.
There is a red carpet, confetti and colored lights rippling over the sea of jiving fans screaming Haasan’s name, but this is no concert — it’s an Indian political rally worthy of a superstar.
The path from celebrity to politics is well-trodden in India and Haasan — an icon of Tamil Nadu cinema, or “Kollywood” — is one of many stars on the hustings ahead of the national election starting next week.
Thousands of candidates are contesting the election — the biggest in history, with 900 million eligible voters — but not all have the X-factor of Haasan and other stars on the campaign trail.
The 64-year-old launched a political party in 2018 to much fanfare and excitement in Tamil Nadu, where he is a household name after decades as a leading man on the silver screen.
His rallies more closely resemble movie sets from his career than the boilerplate campaign functions hosted by India’s political hopefuls.
In Coimbatore city, musicians and dancers in riotous color performed energetic dance numbers from Haasan’s films as fans packed the rally ground for a glimpse of the star.
In the crowd, fans cradled framed images of the film icon brought from home, and wore scarves imprinted with his face, as they sang and danced along to his classics.
The man himself is not even contesting the election, but is fielding 40 candidates to vie for seats for his party in the national parliament, far away in New Delhi.
But there is no mistaking who is the force behind the party, his face beaming down from rallies, posters and giant screens.
“All the candidates are my faces, and I will be the chariot puller,” he thundered at a recent rally in Coimbatore, assuring the crowd where their votes were going.

Parties of all persuasion seek celebrity endorsement come election time, particularly exploiting the country’s devotion to film and cricket.
With millions of voters and a dizzying array of candidates and parties, allying with a hugely-recognizable face works wonders, said Rasheed Kidwai, who has written a book about Bollywood’s role in politics.
“A prominent face that is already recognized by the masses obviously helps because of the massive size of our parliamentary constituencies,” he told AFP.
“Their onscreen image also helps in creating a better connection with the masses.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fielding Hema Malini and Kirron Kher in this election, both Bollywood veterans and leading lights of the Indian film industry.
Smriti Irani, a massive television star, was appointed a cabinet minister in Modi’s government after the BJP stormed to power in the last election.
Gautam Gambhir, who was part of India’s 2011 World Cup winning side, joined the BJP in March, following in the footsteps of countless cricketers turning star power into political capital after retiring.
Modi’s chief opponents in Congress also court big names, with film star Urmila Matondkar recently throwing her weight behind Rahul Gandhi’s party and fellow actors Raj Babbar and Shatrughan Sinha already on board.
Vaasanthi, an author on celebrities and politics, said many actors found the reality of campaigning and governing more taxing than anticipated.
“The parties want to use their glamor but it is not like standing in front of the camera and acting,” the Delhi-based writer, who goes by one name, told AFP.
Some of Haasan’s opponents have suggested he lacks political acumen, a jibe that rings a bit hollow in Tamil Nadu, a state governed by one celebrity leader or another for the better part of 50 years.
“The opposition is asking, ‘Who is this guy? He is just an actor’. Yes, I am an actor, everyone knows that. An honest actor,” Haasan told a crowd to cheers recently.
Among his diehard supporters, Haasan can do little wrong.
“I have been a fan for years,” said Abhirami, a housewife sitting with her young daughter in the front row of the Coimbatore rally.
“There is a lack of good leadership in Tamil Nadu. Now that he has joined politics, I am here to support him. He sounds more believable and honest that most politicians.”

Topics: India

Related

0
Business & Economy
India’s Jet Airways grounds three quarters of fleet as it awaits bailout funds
0
World
India declines comment on NASA’s anti-satellite criticism

Latest updates

Rahul Gandhi files election candidacy from India’s south in bid to stop Modi
0
Doctors Without Borders halts work in Yemen’s Aden after patient killed
0
Syrian government forces’ shelling kills 17: war monitor
0
Netanyahu lands in Moscow for pre-election Putin meeting
0
EU condemns stripping of immunity from Venezuela’s Guaido
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.