You are here

  • Home
  • China outlines fresh tax cuts to lift economy
﻿

China outlines fresh tax cuts to lift economy

For individuals, China will cut a variety of bureaucratic red tape, like fees on postal imports, real estate registration, passport issuance and mobile Internet rates. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 April 2019
AFP
0

China outlines fresh tax cuts to lift economy

  • Chinese leaders are looking to grease the cogs by getting the country’s vast army of consumers to start spending
  • The State Council said it would reduce electricity and Internet costs, port and railway charges and a variety of fees for individuals and businesses
Updated 04 April 2019
AFP
0

BEIJING: China has unveiled tens of billions of dollars worth of tax and fee cuts as part of a drive to kickstart the stuttering economy, extending pledges worth $300 billion announced last month.
With growth at a near three-decade low and the economy struggling under the weight of the US trade row and a soft global outlook, leaders are looking to grease the cogs by getting the country’s vast army of consumers to start spending.
The State Council, or cabinet, said late Wednesday it would reduce electricity and Internet costs, port and railway charges and a variety of fees for individuals and businesses to cut their annual burdens by about 300 billion yuan ($45 billion).
For businesses, the government will lower average electricity fees by 10 percent and cut broadband fees for small- and medium-sized businesses by 15 percent, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
It will also cut trademark registration fees, the State Council said.
For individuals, China will cut a variety of bureaucratic red tape, like fees on postal imports, real estate registration, passport issuance and mobile Internet rates.
“Tax and fee cuts are our key measures to tackle the downward economic pressure this year,” said Premier Li Keqiang, according to Xinhua.
The announcement follows promises last month to cut company taxes and employer social insurance contributions by nearly two trillion yuan ($298 billion), with the first batch of cuts kicking in April 1.
The meeting Wednesday also outlined new draft amendments to beef up the foreign investment law passed last month, with a provision for “non-discrimination” in administrative licensing as well as measures to improve the protection of trademarks.

Topics: China

Related

0
Business & Economy
Trump to meet China’s top trade negotiator at the White House
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Active Defense: China’s Military Strategy since 1949 by M. Taylor Fravel

Ethiopian crew followed procedure, but unable to control Boeing MAX 8 jet: minister

Updated 04 April 2019
Reuters
0

Ethiopian crew followed procedure, but unable to control Boeing MAX 8 jet: minister

  • World waiting for clues to the accident after the new Boeing jet crashed six minutes after take-off
  • The UAE has accepted an invitation to join the US Federal Aviation Administration’s review panel on the Boeing 737 MAX
Updated 04 April 2019
Reuters
0

ADDIS ABABA:  Ethiopian Airlines pilots followed proper procedures when their Boeing MAX 8 airplane repeatedly nosedived before a March 10 crash that killed 157 people, Ethiopia’s minister of transport said on Thursday as she delivered the first official report on the disaster.

“The crew performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but was not able to control the aircraft,” Dagmawit Moges told a news conference in the capital, Addis Ababa.

She recommended that Boeing review the aircraft control system and aviation authorities confirm the problem had been solved before allowing that model of plane back into the air. It was grounded globally following the crash, which was the second deadly accident in six months involving the new model.

“Since repetitive uncommanded aircraft nose down conditions are noticed ... it is recommended that the aircraft control system shall be reviewed by the manufacturer,” she said.

“Aviation authorities shall verify that the review of the aircraft flight control system has been adequately addressed by the manufacturer before the release of the aircraft for operations.”

However, the report could spark a debate with Boeing about how crew responded to problems triggered by faulty data from an airflow sensor, particularly over whether they steadied the plane before turning key software off.

Boeing said it would study the report.

Families of the victims, regulators and travelers around the world are waiting for clues to the accident after the new Boeing jet crashed six minutes after take-off.

A Lion Air 737 MAX 8 crashed just five months earlier in Indonesia killing all 189 aboard.

The preliminary report into the Lion Air disaster said the pilots lost control after grappling with the plane’s Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) software, a new automated anti-stall feature that repeatedly lowered the nose of the aircraft based on faulty data from a sensor.

Boeing said on Wednesday it had successfully tested an update of the MCAS software designed to reduce its authority and make it easier for pilots to handle.

UAE joins review panel on Boeing 737 MAX

The UAE has accepted an invitation to join the US Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) review panel on the Boeing 737 MAX, a senior official told Reuters on Thursday.

The invitation has been received and the UAE has agreed to join, said Ismael al Blooshi, assistant director, safety affairs at the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Topics: Boeing 737 MAX UAE

Related

0
Business & Economy
UAE to validate any Boeing MAX fix before lifting airspace ban
0
World
Ethiopian Airlines pilots followed Boeing’s emergency procedures before crash: report

Latest updates

Rahul Gandhi files election candidacy from India’s south in bid to stop Modi
0
Doctors Without Borders halts work in Yemen’s Aden after patient killed
0
Syrian government forces’ shelling kills 17: war monitor
0
Netanyahu lands in Moscow for pre-election Putin meeting
0
EU condemns stripping of immunity from Venezuela’s Guaido
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.