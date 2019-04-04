You are here

Souvenirs and secrets as ‘Game of Thrones’ cast walk last red carpet

The series, set among warring families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros, is based on novels by George R.R. Martin in a series called “A Song of Ice and Fire.” (File/AFP)
NEW YORK: The cast and creators of “Game of Thrones” walked their last red carpet together on Wednesday, recalling memories of their years working on the international hit television series.
Dozens of actors, many of whom were unknown before the medieval fantasy series began in 2011, flew to New York ahead of the eighth and final season of the show, which arrives on HBO on April 14.
Sophie Turner, who was just 14 when she began her role as Sansa Stark, said she would miss the months of filming outdoors in freezing weather in Northern Ireland.
“Some of the fondest memories I have are of all of us snuggled up in warm coats trying to get warm,” she said.
“That camaraderie that we’ve built from just being so like cold and so wet... they were the most exciting times because it was how we really bonded as a cast.”
Turner said she had kept one of her character’s corsets as a souvenir. Pilou Asbaek (Euron Greyjoy) and Conleth Hill (Varys) said they kept some rings, while Richard Dormer held on to Beric Dondarrion’s trademark eye patch.
“Game of Thrones” has won multiple Emmy awards and is HBO’s biggest hit ever with some 30 million viewers in the United States and an army of devoted fans worldwide.
The series, set among warring families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros, is based on novels by George R.R. Martin in a series called “A Song of Ice and Fire.”
Plot details of the final season have been kept strictly secret although filming started in October 2017.
“This has been a year and a half we’ve been having to hide these. I can remember when I read the script I was like, you know, I wish I didn’t have this information in my head,” said Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays the visionary Bran Stark.
Season 7, which was broadcast in 2017, saw the characters head toward a great battle over the Iron Throne while a zombie army of White Walkers, led by the undead Night King, march south and threaten mankind’s destruction.
“I can tell you something. I’m probably the only guy with a happy end,” Asbaek said.
The show has become known for killing off beloved characters, but many of the actors playing them, including Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo), Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell) and Sean Bean (Ned Stark) turned up for Wednesday’s red carpet.
“This is the last mile, the last carpet, the last premiere, this is the end,” said Kristofer Hivju, who plays raider Tormund Giantsbane. “I think everything has an end and this is the perfect way to end it.”

Film icons bring star power to India’s monumental election

COIMBATORE, India: On a humid evening in India’s south, drummers and dancers heave to Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster hits, whipping a huge crowd into ecstasy just as the moustachioed megastar himself steps onto the stage.
There is a red carpet, confetti and colored lights rippling over the sea of jiving fans screaming Haasan’s name, but this is no concert — it’s an Indian political rally worthy of a superstar.
The path from celebrity to politics is well-trodden in India and Haasan — an icon of Tamil Nadu cinema, or “Kollywood” — is one of many stars on the hustings ahead of the national election starting next week.
Thousands of candidates are contesting the election — the biggest in history, with 900 million eligible voters — but not all have the X-factor of Haasan and other stars on the campaign trail.
The 64-year-old launched a political party in 2018 to much fanfare and excitement in Tamil Nadu, where he is a household name after decades as a leading man on the silver screen.
His rallies more closely resemble movie sets from his career than the boilerplate campaign functions hosted by India’s political hopefuls.
In Coimbatore city, musicians and dancers in riotous color performed energetic dance numbers from Haasan’s films as fans packed the rally ground for a glimpse of the star.
In the crowd, fans cradled framed images of the film icon brought from home, and wore scarves imprinted with his face, as they sang and danced along to his classics.
The man himself is not even contesting the election, but is fielding 40 candidates to vie for seats for his party in the national parliament, far away in New Delhi.
But there is no mistaking who is the force behind the party, his face beaming down from rallies, posters and giant screens.
“All the candidates are my faces, and I will be the chariot puller,” he thundered at a recent rally in Coimbatore, assuring the crowd where their votes were going.

Parties of all persuasion seek celebrity endorsement come election time, particularly exploiting the country’s devotion to film and cricket.
With millions of voters and a dizzying array of candidates and parties, allying with a hugely-recognizable face works wonders, said Rasheed Kidwai, who has written a book about Bollywood’s role in politics.
“A prominent face that is already recognized by the masses obviously helps because of the massive size of our parliamentary constituencies,” he told AFP.
“Their onscreen image also helps in creating a better connection with the masses.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fielding Hema Malini and Kirron Kher in this election, both Bollywood veterans and leading lights of the Indian film industry.
Smriti Irani, a massive television star, was appointed a cabinet minister in Modi’s government after the BJP stormed to power in the last election.
Gautam Gambhir, who was part of India’s 2011 World Cup winning side, joined the BJP in March, following in the footsteps of countless cricketers turning star power into political capital after retiring.
Modi’s chief opponents in Congress also court big names, with film star Urmila Matondkar recently throwing her weight behind Rahul Gandhi’s party and fellow actors Raj Babbar and Shatrughan Sinha already on board.
Vaasanthi, an author on celebrities and politics, said many actors found the reality of campaigning and governing more taxing than anticipated.
“The parties want to use their glamor but it is not like standing in front of the camera and acting,” the Delhi-based writer, who goes by one name, told AFP.
Some of Haasan’s opponents have suggested he lacks political acumen, a jibe that rings a bit hollow in Tamil Nadu, a state governed by one celebrity leader or another for the better part of 50 years.
“The opposition is asking, ‘Who is this guy? He is just an actor’. Yes, I am an actor, everyone knows that. An honest actor,” Haasan told a crowd to cheers recently.
Among his diehard supporters, Haasan can do little wrong.
“I have been a fan for years,” said Abhirami, a housewife sitting with her young daughter in the front row of the Coimbatore rally.
“There is a lack of good leadership in Tamil Nadu. Now that he has joined politics, I am here to support him. He sounds more believable and honest that most politicians.”

