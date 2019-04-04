India’s central bank cuts rates a week before election

You are here

The Reserve Bank of India said the benchmark repo rate would be reduced by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent. (AFP)
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is vulnerable to attack on the economy as he seeks a second term
  • GDP expansion in Asia’s third-largest economy reduced to 6.6 percent in the last quarter
MUMBAI: India’s central bank cut interest rates on Thursday, delivering a shot in the arm to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of a marathon general election starting next week.
The second snip in borrowing costs this year in the Asian giant comes as Modi seeks to convince voters that they should re-elect him despite question marks over his economic record.
He swept to power in 2014 on a business-friendly manifesto that promised to shake up India’s economy and boost jobs, securing India’s first majority government in three decades.
But with GDP growth stuttering in Asia’s third-largest economy and unemployment recently reported to be at a decades-long high, Modi is vulnerable to attack on the economy as he seeks a second term.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the benchmark repo rate — the level at which it lends to commercial banks — would be reduced by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent.
It was the second consecutive cut under governor Shaktikanta Das, a Modi ally who was appointed in December after his predecessor, Urjit Patel, quit following a spat with the government over alleged interference.
The bank said the time was ripe for a cut with inflation well below its target of four percent. The cut is expected to boost consumer sentiment going into the polls.
“The output gap remains negative and the domestic economy is facing headwinds, especially on the global front, the bank said in a statement.
“The need is to strengthen domestic growth impulses by spurring private investment which has remained sluggish,” it added.
The decision was in line with analysts’ expectations: all except two of the 47 economists surveyed by Bloomberg News predicted the cut.
Das has now reversed two rate hikes brought in by Patel last year.
The government was believed to be unhappy with the RBI under Patel’s tenure over its apparent reluctance to cut rates to stimulate the economy.
He quit at the end of last year, reportedly amid pressure from India’s finance ministry to enact policies that would help spur growth ahead of the mammoth elections which run from April 11 to May 19.
The opposition Congress Party accuses Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led administration of interfering with the bank’s functioning and has pledged in its manifesto to respect the RBI’s independence.
Modi has announced a number of high-profile economic policies during his tenure, including the introduction of a new single tax on goods and a controversial currency ban.
But economic growth is slowing. GDP expansion in Asia’s third-largest economy reduced to 6.6 percent in the last quarter, a slump from 7.1 percent in the three months to the end of September.
That was down from 8.2 percent around a year ago.
Modi’s pledge to create millions of jobs has also come under scrutiny. A government report leaked in February showed unemployment at a 45-year-high of 6.1 percent in 2017-18.
India’s general elections will be the largest democratic exercise of its kind ever held with some 900 million voters eligible to cast ballots. Results are expected on May 23.

Court orders Djibouti pay $385m to DP World venture

  • A London court ordered the government of Djibouti to pay Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) $385 million plus interest for breach of its exclusivity over port operations
  • The terminal had been run by DP World, but Djibouti unilaterally canceled the contract
LONDON: An international court has ordered Djibouti to pay compensation to a venture part-owned by Dubai-based global ports operator DP World over breach of contract, the UAE government said on Thursday.
The London Court of International Arbitration ordered the government of Djibouti pay Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) $385 million plus interest for breach of its exclusivity over port operations in Djibouti.
The Djibouti port operator DCT is 33.34 percent owned by DP World, and 66.66 percent by Port de Djibouti, an entity of the Republic of Djibouti.
The tribunal found that by developing new container port opportunities with China Merchants Holdings International Co., a Hong-Kong-based port operator, Djibouti breached DCT’s rights under a 2006 concession agreement to develop a container terminal at Doraleh, in Djibouti.
The terminal had been run by DP World, but Djibouti unilaterally canceled the contract. Under the 2006 agreement DCT had exclusivity over all container handling facilities in the territory of Djibouti.
Further damages are possible if Djibouti develops a planned Doraleh International Container Terminal, DICT, with any other operator without the consent of DP World, according to UAE state news agency WAM.
China Merchants also operates a $3.5 billion free trade zone it developed under an agreement with Djibouti, which the UAE government said was subject of other litigation proceedings.
The tribunal also ordered Djibouti to pay DCT $148 million for historic non-payment of royalties for container traffic not transferred to DCT once it became operational, WAM reported. Djibouti is also ordered to pay DCT’s legal costs.
The London tribunal, which follows four other substantial rulings in DP World’s favor, recognized that the 2006 concession agreement remains valid and binding.

