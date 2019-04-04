Doctors Without Borders halts work in Yemen’s Aden after patient killed

You are here

A child is checked by a doctor at one of the makeshift hospital operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Yemen. (AFP)
Updated 04 April 2019
AFP
  • The southern port city Aden has served as the seat of Yemen’s beleaguered government since early 2015
  • In November, MSF announced it had suspended its work in Daleh, a region inland from the Red Sea port of Hodeidah
AFP
ADEN: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has stopped admitting patients to its clinic in Yemen’s second city Aden after staff were threatened and a patient kidnapped and killed, the group said Thursday.
A group of armed men stormed the hospital in Aden, controlled by the Yemeni government, and threatened guards and staff at MSF’s emergency trauma hospital, the organization said in a statement.
The gunmen then kidnapped a patient who had been admitted the day before. The patient was found dead on a street in the Al-Mansoura district, MSF said.
“Following this incident, we have no choice but to suspend the admission of patients until further notice,” said Caroline Seguin, MSF’s program manager for Yemen.
A police commander in Aden, who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to brief the press, said the patient had been wounded in a battle between rival armed groups and hospitalized at the MSF clinic.
His body was found on the grounds of a local school, the commander said.
The southern port city Aden has served as the seat of Yemen’s beleaguered government since early 2015, when President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi fled the capital Sanaa in the face of a rebel takeover.
Many of the country’s hospitals have been damaged or destroyed and the country is heavily dependent on aid groups for medical care.
In November, MSF announced it had suspended its work in Daleh, a region inland from the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, in the face of multiple security incidents directly targeting patients and staff.

KSA, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt confirm boycott of IPU meeting in Qatar

Updated 04 April 2019
Arab News
KSA, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt confirm boycott of IPU meeting in Qatar

  • The four nations first posed their objection during the 139th IPU general assembly in Geneva in October 2018
  • Their opposition was grounded on concerns about Qatar’s links to terror groups
Updated 04 April 2019
Arab News
ABU DHABI" The Anti-Terror Quartet of countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt — have confirmed that they will boycott the 140th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which begins in Qatar on Saturday.

The 139th IPU general assembly was held in Geneva in October 2018, during which the four nations objected to the decision to hold the next gathering in Doha, over concerns about Qatar’s links to terror groups.

In a statement on Thursday, the nations said: “In reference to the joint statement submitted by the four states to the General Secretariat of the Inter-Parliamentary Union during the 139th General Assembly held in Geneva, objecting Qatar's hosting of the 140th General Assembly of the IPU, scheduled to be held in Doha from April 6 to 10, and announcing boycotting the assembly’s meetings in case it is held in Doha unless Qatar responds to the demands of the four countries to cease its support for terrorism and its intervention in the internal affairs of the countries of the region…as Qatar has shown no response to the fair demands of the four states and persisted with its policies that support extremism and terrorism and intervene in the affairs of the countries of the region, we emphasize our non-participation in the aforementioned activities of the General Assembly.”

The four countries cut transport, trade and diplomatic ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing the country of hosting and funding terror groups and interfering in the internal affairs of other nations. Since then, Qatari aircraft have been banned from the airspace of its three Gulf neighbors, forcing commercial flights to make long detours.

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa said last year that Qatar had prolonged the crisis by pleading its case with western allies instead of dealing with it inside the GCC bloc.
“We were expecting from the beginning of the crisis with Qatar that the emir of Qatar would go to Saudi (Arabia) but this did not happen,” he said.

