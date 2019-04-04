You are here

Afghan officials: Taliban kill at least 20 troops, policemen

The ‘massive attack’ by the Taliban took place before dawn on Thursday. (Reuters)
Updated 04 April 2019
AP
Afghan officials: Taliban kill at least 20 troops, policemen

  • The Taliban stormed all the security posts around the compound under the cover of darkness
  • Intense fighting in the district is still underway
Updated 04 April 2019
AP
KABUL: Afghan provincial officials say a Taliban attack on a government compound in western Badghis province has killed at least 20 troops and policemen.
Mohammad Nasir Nazari, a provincial councilmember, says the “massive attack” took place before dawn on Thursday, and that it targeted the government headquarters in the district of Balal Murgab.
He says the Taliban stormed all the security posts around the compound under the cover of darkness. He says that the lives of some 600 members of the security forces deployed there are under threat.
Jamshid Shahabhi, spokesman for the Badgis’ governor, says intense fighting in the district is still underway. He says he fears more casualties by the government.
Taliban spokesman Qari Yousf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement to the media.

Afghan forces arrest alleged Daesh online recruiters

Updated 04 April 2019
Reuters
Afghan forces arrest alleged Daesh online recruiters

  • The men used Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Telegram for fake accounts recruiting fighters and promoting Daesh
  • The Daesh members had confessed, but have not yet been charged
Updated 04 April 2019
Reuters
0

KABUL: Afghan security forces have arrested six alleged members of the Daesh militant group and accused them of using hundreds of fake accounts on Facebook and other social media to find recruits, authorities said on Thursday.
The men, arrested in the capital, Kabul, also used Twitter, Instagram and Telegram for fake accounts recruiting fighters and promoting Daesh, Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) said.
The agency said the men had confessed, but have not yet been charged. They were among 16 arrests it said were connected to Daesh.
The arrests come as Facebook and Twitter have been separately sucked into an information war between India and Pakistan.
The Afghan affiliate of Daesh, sometimes known as Islamic State Khorasan (Daesh-K) after an old name for the region that includes Afghanistan, has recruited many fighters from around the world, including Western countries.
The group, also known as Daesh, has been active in Afghanistan since 2015, fighting the Taliban as well as Afghan and US forces.
In a separate operation in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the NDS arrested 10 suspects over involvement in assassinations and transporting weapons, ammunition and explosives, it said in the statement.
Daesh emerged in Nangarhar on the porous border with Pakistan to become one of Afghanistan’s most dangerous militant groups for its bombing and complex attacks.
It is difficult to say how many Daesh fighters are in Afghanistan because they frequently switch allegiances, but the US military estimates there are about 2,000.
US-backed forces proclaimed the capture of Daesh’s last territory in Syria last month, eliminating its rule over a self-proclaimed “caliphate,” but the militants remain a threat from sleeper cells around the world.

