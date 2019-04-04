You are here

Saudi investment firm buys Australian farmland, sheep

Sheep eat the stubble of a failed wheat crop at sunset on a farm near the town of West Wyalong, Australia. (Reuters)
  • SALIC CEO Matthew Jansen: It is our first acquisition in Australia as well as our first investment in sheep production
  • Saudi Arabia began scaling back its domestic wheat growing program in 2008, planning to rely completely on imports by 2016 to save water
DUBAI: Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), an arm of Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Public Investment Fund, said on Thursday it has made its first acquisition in Australia.

SALIC did not give a figure for the purchase of Baladjie Pty Ltd, an aggregation of over 200,000 hectares (494,200 acres) of farmland in Western Australia’s wheatbelt that also carries 40,000 head of Merino sheep.

“It is our first acquisition in Australia as well as our first investment in sheep production,” Matthew Jansen, SALIC CEO said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia began scaling back its domestic wheat growing program in 2008, planning to rely completely on imports by 2016 to save water.

SALIC’s agricultural investments include farmland, grain silos and terminals, as part of Saudi Arabia’s food security drive.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Australia Agriculture SALIC

Court orders Djibouti pay $385m to DP World venture

  • A London court ordered the government of Djibouti to pay Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) $385 million plus interest for breach of its exclusivity over port operations
  • The terminal had been run by DP World, but Djibouti unilaterally canceled the contract
LONDON: An international court has ordered Djibouti to pay compensation to a venture part-owned by Dubai-based global ports operator DP World over breach of contract, the UAE government said on Thursday.
The London Court of International Arbitration ordered the government of Djibouti pay Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) $385 million plus interest for breach of its exclusivity over port operations in Djibouti.
The Djibouti port operator DCT is 33.34 percent owned by DP World, and 66.66 percent by Port de Djibouti, an entity of the Republic of Djibouti.
The tribunal found that by developing new container port opportunities with China Merchants Holdings International Co., a Hong-Kong-based port operator, Djibouti breached DCT’s rights under a 2006 concession agreement to develop a container terminal at Doraleh, in Djibouti.
The terminal had been run by DP World, but Djibouti unilaterally canceled the contract. Under the 2006 agreement DCT had exclusivity over all container handling facilities in the territory of Djibouti.
Further damages are possible if Djibouti develops a planned Doraleh International Container Terminal, DICT, with any other operator without the consent of DP World, according to UAE state news agency WAM.
China Merchants also operates a $3.5 billion free trade zone it developed under an agreement with Djibouti, which the UAE government said was subject of other litigation proceedings.
The tribunal also ordered Djibouti to pay DCT $148 million for historic non-payment of royalties for container traffic not transferred to DCT once it became operational, WAM reported. Djibouti is also ordered to pay DCT’s legal costs.
The London tribunal, which follows four other substantial rulings in DP World’s favor, recognized that the 2006 concession agreement remains valid and binding.

Topics: Djibouti DP World Doraleh

