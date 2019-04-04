You are here

  • Home
  • Middle East executives have ‘potential blind spot’ over climate change risk
﻿

Middle East executives have ‘potential blind spot’ over climate change risk

The Noor solar complex in Morocco. Regional business leaders run the risk of underestimating the threat of climate change, a World Economic Forum report has warned. (AFP/Getty)
Updated 04 April 2019
Arab News
0

Middle East executives have ‘potential blind spot’ over climate change risk

  • New analysis of regional risks found economic and governance issues rank most highly as topics of concern
  • Report released ahead of World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa
Updated 04 April 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Regional business leaders run the risk of underestimating the threat of climate change, a World Economic Forum report has warned.
A new analysis of regional risks found that economic and governance issues rank most highly as topics of concern among executives in the Middle East and North Africa.
But environmental factors are “not top of mind,” despite being a real risk, the World Economic Forum (WEF) report found.
The WEF’s “Middle East and North Africa Risks Landscape” report published on Thursday draws on data from the forum’s Executive Opinion Survey 2018 and Global Risks Perception Survey 2018-2019.
Global respondents to the latter survey ranked “economic confrontations between major powers” as the greatest risk for 2019, and climate-change-related issues as the leading risk over the next 10 years.
Yet the environment was not seen as a big risk by regional executives, despite the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) being home, for example, to numerous coastal ports that would be affected by rising sea levels caused by climate change.
“Notably, business leaders in the MENA region who responded to the Executive Opinion Survey did not rank environmental change as a risk to doing business — a potential blind spot given the potential implications of global warming,” the report said.
“Instead, business leaders ranked economic and governance-related issues — ‘energy price shocks’ and ‘unemployment or underemployment’ — as well as ‘terrorism’ as the top three risks to doing business in the region.”
Mirek Dusek, the deputy head of the Center for Geopolitical and Regional Affairs and a member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum, said that no one country was insulated from global risk factors.
“In today’s interconnected world, risks no longer stop at borders on a map or are confined to one industry in an economy,” he said.
“Because global risks are shaping regional landscapes and vice versa, it is important to take a ‘glocal’ approach to risk assessment. Our analysis offers a combination of global and local analysis so that stakeholders can gain a better understanding of what is necessary for risk mitigation and resiliency.”
The report was released ahead of the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa event being held on April 6-7 at the Dead Sea in Jordan.

Topics: business economy WEF World Economic Forum climate change Middle East

Related

0
Business & Economy
Jordan WEF event to focus on ‘new platforms of cooperation’
0
Middle-East
Dubai crown prince and WEF founder discuss ‘closer ties’ in Davos

Court orders Djibouti pay $385m to DP World venture

Updated 04 April 2019
Arab News
0

Court orders Djibouti pay $385m to DP World venture

  • A London court ordered the government of Djibouti to pay Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) $385 million plus interest for breach of its exclusivity over port operations
  • The terminal had been run by DP World, but Djibouti unilaterally canceled the contract
Updated 04 April 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: An international court has ordered Djibouti to pay compensation to a venture part-owned by Dubai-based global ports operator DP World over breach of contract, the UAE government said on Thursday.
The London Court of International Arbitration ordered the government of Djibouti pay Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) $385 million plus interest for breach of its exclusivity over port operations in Djibouti.
The Djibouti port operator DCT is 33.34 percent owned by DP World, and 66.66 percent by Port de Djibouti, an entity of the Republic of Djibouti.
The tribunal found that by developing new container port opportunities with China Merchants Holdings International Co., a Hong-Kong-based port operator, Djibouti breached DCT’s rights under a 2006 concession agreement to develop a container terminal at Doraleh, in Djibouti.
The terminal had been run by DP World, but Djibouti unilaterally canceled the contract. Under the 2006 agreement DCT had exclusivity over all container handling facilities in the territory of Djibouti.
Further damages are possible if Djibouti develops a planned Doraleh International Container Terminal, DICT, with any other operator without the consent of DP World, according to UAE state news agency WAM.
China Merchants also operates a $3.5 billion free trade zone it developed under an agreement with Djibouti, which the UAE government said was subject of other litigation proceedings.
The tribunal also ordered Djibouti to pay DCT $148 million for historic non-payment of royalties for container traffic not transferred to DCT once it became operational, WAM reported. Djibouti is also ordered to pay DCT’s legal costs.
The London tribunal, which follows four other substantial rulings in DP World’s favor, recognized that the 2006 concession agreement remains valid and binding.

Topics: Djibouti DP World Doraleh

Related

0
Business & Economy
DP World to pursue legal action over disputed Djibouti port
0
Business & Economy
Dubai-based port firm DP World reports $1.29 billion profit in 2018

Latest updates

Out of this world: Toulouse star employs space technology to boost team
0
New Zealand white supremacist terrorist charged with 49 more mosque murders
0
Boeing defends ‘fundamental safety’ of 737 MAX after crash report
0
Head of Asian soccer running unopposed for new term
0
Saudi Arabia launches 11 agencies in culture shake-up
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.