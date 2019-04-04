You are here

Norwegian Air passenger income growth misses expectations in March

Norwegian has curbed its rapid growth this year to focus instead on cutting costs and turning a profit, while also raising 3 billion crowns from shareholders to boost its balance sheet. (Reuters)
Updated 04 April 2019
Reuters
Norwegian Air passenger income growth misses expectations in March

  The grounding last month of its Boeing 737 MAX jets following the deadly crash of an Ethiopian jet, has forced Norwegian to lease other aircraft, further complicating its drive for profitability
  The airline's load factor stood at 85.4 percent for the month, beating a forecast 82.7 percent but was still down from 86.7 percent a year earlier
Updated 04 April 2019
Reuters
OSLO: Norwegian Air earned less money than expected from each traveler in March but its aircraft filled up at a faster pace than analysts anticipated, the budget carrier’s monthly traffic report showed on Thursday.
The grounding last month of its Boeing 737 MAX jets following the deadly crash of an Ethiopian jet, has forced Norwegian to lease other aircraft as the peak summer season nears, further complicating its drive for profitability.
While Norwegian has said it would seek compensation from Boeing for the cost of grounding its eighteen MAX fleet, its chief executive has also defended the aircraft model.
“We have had some productive meetings with Boeing where we have discussed how we can manoeuver through the difficulties the MAX situation is causing Norwegian,” Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos said in a statement.
Kjos, a former fighter pilot, on Wednesday said he had tested Boeing’s new flight control software in a simulator, finding it foolproof and adding he would gladly take his own family on board a Norwegian MAX aircraft.
Norwegian’s March yield, a measure of revenue per passenger carried and kilometers flown, rose to 0.33 Norwegian crowns ($0.0385) from 0.32 crowns in February, while analysts in a Reuters poll expected an increase to 0.34 crowns.
The airline’s load factor, showing how many seats are sold on each flight, stood at 85.4 percent for the month, beating a forecast 82.7 percent but was still down from 86.7 percent a year earlier.
While the yield lagged expectations, the higher load factor helped compensate the shortfall, said brokerage Pareto Securities, which has a buy recommendation on Norwegian’s stock.
The carrier’s first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization will likely swing to a profit of about 600 million Norwegian crowns ($69.93 million) from a year-ago loss of 880 million, Pareto added.
Norwegian has curbed its rapid growth this year to focus instead on cutting costs and turning a profit amid stiff competition, while also raising 3 billion crowns ($349.71 million) from shareholders to boost its balance sheet.
Its capacity expansion, as measured by available seat kilometers (ASK), peaked at 51 percent growth year-on-year last June and has since declined, hitting 11 percent in March, lower than the 12.4 percent that analysts forecast.
The mid-April Easter holiday is expected to boost Norwegian’s traffic numbers, the company said while noting that last year’s Easter had been in March.
“Easter will always affect the figures positively,” it said.

Court orders Djibouti pay $385m to DP World venture

Updated 04 April 2019
Arab News
Court orders Djibouti pay $385m to DP World venture

  A London court ordered the government of Djibouti to pay Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) $385 million plus interest for breach of its exclusivity over port operations
  The terminal had been run by DP World, but Djibouti unilaterally canceled the contract
Updated 04 April 2019
Arab News
LONDON: An international court has ordered Djibouti to pay compensation to a venture part-owned by Dubai-based global ports operator DP World over breach of contract, the UAE government said on Thursday.
The London Court of International Arbitration ordered the government of Djibouti pay Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) $385 million plus interest for breach of its exclusivity over port operations in Djibouti.
The Djibouti port operator DCT is 33.34 percent owned by DP World, and 66.66 percent by Port de Djibouti, an entity of the Republic of Djibouti.
The tribunal found that by developing new container port opportunities with China Merchants Holdings International Co., a Hong-Kong-based port operator, Djibouti breached DCT’s rights under a 2006 concession agreement to develop a container terminal at Doraleh, in Djibouti.
The terminal had been run by DP World, but Djibouti unilaterally canceled the contract. Under the 2006 agreement DCT had exclusivity over all container handling facilities in the territory of Djibouti.
Further damages are possible if Djibouti develops a planned Doraleh International Container Terminal, DICT, with any other operator without the consent of DP World, according to UAE state news agency WAM.
China Merchants also operates a $3.5 billion free trade zone it developed under an agreement with Djibouti, which the UAE government said was subject of other litigation proceedings.
The tribunal also ordered Djibouti to pay DCT $148 million for historic non-payment of royalties for container traffic not transferred to DCT once it became operational, WAM reported. Djibouti is also ordered to pay DCT’s legal costs.
The London tribunal, which follows four other substantial rulings in DP World’s favor, recognized that the 2006 concession agreement remains valid and binding.

