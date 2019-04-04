You are here

Victorious Algerian protesters want other officials out

Algerians celebrate after Algeria's veteran President Abdelaziz Bouteflika informed the Constitutional Council that he is resigning, in Algiers on April 2, 2019. (AFP)
ALGIERS: Algerian protesters who succeeded in pushing out longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika now want other key officials to leave too.
Demonstrators are planning new nationwide protests Friday to call for the departure of the men who head Algeria’s government, legislature and constitutional court.
They’re dubbed “the three Bs” — Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, Constitutional Council President Tayeb Belaiz, and upper house of parliament president Abdelkader Bensalah.
But constitutional experts warn that forcing the three men out would leave a power vacuum. The protest movement hasn’t unified around a single alternative plan to govern Africa’s largest country and replace a leadership seen as corrupt and repressive.
Bouteflika resigned this week under pressure from protesters and the powerful army chief. Ally Bensalah is expected to take over as interim leader.
Calls for protests Friday have been issued under the slogan “they will all leave.”
Mohamed Saidj, professor of political science in Algiers, said many Algerians wouldn’t trust leadership by Bouteflika’s allies even for a transition period.
He stressed that Bedoui “used to be the interior minister who organized electoral fraud in 2012,” when Bouteflika has last been re-elected, and that he ordered police to prevent protests at the time.
“And everybody knows that Belaiz in one of Bouteflika’s men” who accepted his candidacy for a fifth term, Saidj added.
Ailing Bouteflika, 82, was first elected in 1999 and planned to seek a fifth term next month, a decision which prompted the first protests in February.
Lawyer Mustapha Bouchachi, a key figure of the protest movement, wrote on his Facebook page that “Algerians won’t accept the system’s figures to be the ones who organize the next presidential elections and supervise the transition period.”
Bouchachi called for “popular and pacifist protests to continue in order to get the whole system’s departure.”
Under the constitution, the president of the upper house, the Council of Nations, steps in as interim leader for a maximum of 90 days so that elections can be organized.

Topics: Algeria Protests Abdelaziz Bouteflika

KSA, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt confirm boycott of IPU meeting in Qatar

Updated 05 April 2019
Arab News
0

KSA, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt confirm boycott of IPU meeting in Qatar

  • The four nations first posed their objection during the 139th IPU general assembly in Geneva in October 2018
  • Their opposition was grounded on concerns about Qatar’s links to terror groups
Updated 05 April 2019
Arab News
0

ABU DHABI: The Anti-Terror Quartet of countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt — have confirmed that they will boycott the 140th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which begins in Qatar on Saturday.

The 139th IPU general assembly was held in Geneva in October 2018, during which the four nations objected to the decision to hold the next gathering in Doha, over concerns about Qatar’s links to terror groups.

In a statement on Thursday, the nations said: “In reference to the joint statement submitted by the four states to the General Secretariat of the Inter-Parliamentary Union during the 139th General Assembly held in Geneva, objecting Qatar's hosting of the 140th General Assembly of the IPU, scheduled to be held in Doha from April 6 to 10, and announcing boycotting the assembly’s meetings in case it is held in Doha unless Qatar responds to the demands of the four countries to cease its support for terrorism and its intervention in the internal affairs of the countries of the region…as Qatar has shown no response to the fair demands of the four states and persisted with its policies that support extremism and terrorism and intervene in the affairs of the countries of the region, we emphasize our non-participation in the aforementioned activities of the General Assembly.”

The four countries cut transport, trade and diplomatic ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing the country of hosting and funding terror groups and interfering in the internal affairs of other nations. Since then, Qatari aircraft have been banned from the airspace of its three Gulf neighbors, forcing commercial flights to make long detours.

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa said last year that Qatar had prolonged the crisis by pleading its case with western allies instead of dealing with it inside the GCC bloc.
“We were expecting from the beginning of the crisis with Qatar that the emir of Qatar would go to Saudi (Arabia) but this did not happen,” he said.

Topics: Qatar Anti Terror Quartet Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Qaradawi and Qatar: the hate preacher who became Doha’s spiritual guide
Special 0
Media
Tech giants must probe Qatar hate preacher, analysts say

