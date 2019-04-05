You are here

Middle East’s ‘cultural Davos’ summit to tackle global challenges

Updated 05 April 2019
Jennifer Bell
  • The high-profile Culture Summit begins on April 7 in the UAE capital
  • Curators, creative minds, global artists and heritage experts from 90 nations attending
ABU DHABI: An international arts summit being dubbed the “cultural Davos of the Middle East” is set to open with the aim of tackling some of the biggest challenges facing the world.

Curators, creative minds, global artists and heritage experts from 90 nations will gather on Sunday for the high-profile Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, under the theme “cultural responsibility and new technology.”

Through a series of panels, dance and musical performances, and workshops, conference delegates will look to identify ways in which culture can build bridges and promote positive change in global society.

The UAE capital will be hosting the five-day event for the third time, with the 2019 edition seeing an array of new global partners taking part including Google, UNESCO, the Guggenheim, The Economist magazine and the UK’s Royal Academy of Arts.

Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, said the summit aimed to progress “great strides” made over the last two years.

“The programs will examine how the cultural forces of arts, heritage, media and technology can be used to incite tangible positive change in the context of our increasingly globalized and rapidly changing society.

“The summit will cover some of the cultural sector’s most pressing issues, exploring topics that affect us all — from how we see the world around us to how we are allowed to express ourselves; from the true impact of technology on our lives to ways of safeguarding and preserving culture in times of conflict,” added Al-Mubarak.

Topics on the summit agenda will include risks for cultural heritage in the Middle East, South America and Africa; how information technology is changing society; and the role of museums in shaping the future of culture.

Although invitation-only, the public will be able to watch performances and panel discussions via live streaming links.

Topics: arts cultural Davos of the Middle East Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority

Saudi heritage commission retrieves more than 1,000 relics from US

Updated 04 April 2019
SPA
  • Some of the items recovered date back to prehistoric times
RIYADH: More than 1,100 historical objects taken to the US from Saudi Arabia have been returned to the Kingdom.

The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) has undertaken registration of 1,127 artifacts and relics that it successfully managed to restore from America, in coordination with the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Some of the items recovered date back to prehistoric times.

The director-general of archiving and protecting antiquities at SCTH, Naif Al-Qannour, said the commission had stepped up its efforts to recover national treasures from inside and outside the Kingdom.

Al-Qannour added that many of the objects had been voluntarily handed over to the Kingdom by relatives of US citizens who worked in Saudi Arabia during the 1960s.

Abdul Aziz Al-Dayel, head of the retrieved relics department, said experts from SCTH sort, take photos and document the items, and then record them on the commission’s national relics register. The distinctive pieces will be showcased at the restored relics pavilion in the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, he added.

A SCTH awareness campaign has been set up to promote the importance of returning heritage artifacts and offers financial rewards to those who return items or report them lost or stolen.

To date, more than 53,000 pieces have been recovered from inside and outside the Kingdom.

Topics: SCTH Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) Culture and Entertainment

