Arab News’ The Face celebrates first anniversary

Updated 18 sec ago
ZIYAD ALARFAJ
Saudi society remains a mystery to some, but through this series I shed light on successful Saudi women at home with their families. 

The series is now one year old and I’m extremely proud of the people I have met through this project. 

The Face opens a window on families in the Kingdom and offers a personal look into the lives of women I photograph, showing the world just who they are and revealing the drive behind their success. 


As the series shows, the women’s success is not limited to one field but is based on a passion for doing what they love. That is the recipe for success, along with added family support. 


Today a new generation of ambitious Saudi youths are looking for role models, and the women I’ve chosen offer extraordinary examples of dedication and family values. 

Quite apart from frivolous influencers promoting material things, these women show that nothing is impossible with hard work. 

This captures the essence of Saudi society: “Work hard, love hard.”

The most important part is focusing on these women’s achievements — whoever they are and in whatever profession they choose, they do it with love.

Topics: #TheFace TheFace

Saudi Arabia launches 11 agencies in culture shake-up

Updated 05 April 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia launches 11 agencies in culture shake-up

  • The organizations will replace the General Authority for Culture
  • The new cultural organizations’ role will be operational
Updated 05 April 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture will launch 11 independent arts and culture organizations this year as part of a restructuring of the Kingdom’s cultural sector in line with Vision 2030 reforms.

A ministry spokesperson, Abdulkareem Al-Hameed, said the new cultural units will oversee museums, movies and visual shows, libraries, fashion, music, heritage, literature and publication, performance arts, visual arts, architecture and interior design, and food and the art of cooking.

The organizations will replace the General Authority for Culture (GAC), with “each entity supervising one cultural sector with full independence, to ensure the highest quality and efficiency in implementing the initiatives of the Ministry of Culture’s vision and guidelines,” Al-Hameed said.

Plan

Replacement of the GAC will be carried out in phases “to ensure the completion of the structuring according to the ministry’s plan,” he added.

Al-Hameed said the new cultural organizations’ role will be operational.

“Each entity will implement the initiatives it specializes in, with a specific time-frame, following the main goals specified by the document (outlining) the ministry’s vision and guidelines,” he said. 

The ministry will supervise the organizations to ensure their commitment to the guidelines’ three main goals: Promoting culture to become a lifestyle, contributing to economic growth, and promoting the Kingdom internationally.

The guidelines were announced in a ceremony on March 27 attended by more than 1,200 representatives of local, regional and international cultural groups.

A total of 27 cultural initiatives was also announced at the ceremony, including literature, heritage, filmmaking, theater, music, cooking and fashion.

Topics: Culture and Entertainment

