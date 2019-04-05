You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealand white supremacist terrorist charged with 49 more mosque murders
﻿

New Zealand white supremacist terrorist charged with 49 more mosque murders

1 / 2
Temel Atacocugu (C), a survivor of the March 15 twin mosque massacre, leaves the Christchurch District Court on April 5, 2019 after alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant, accused of shooting dead 50 Muslims during the March 15 attack on two mosques, appeared for his hearing via audio-visual link from a maximum-security prison in Auckland. (AFP / Sanka Vidanagama)
2 / 2
Journalists gather outside the Christchurch District Court on April 5, 2019 as alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant, accused of shooting dead 50 Muslims during the March 15 attack on two mosques, appeared for his hearing via audio-visual link from a maximum-security prison in Auckland. (AFP / Sanka Vidanagama)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

New Zealand white supremacist terrorist charged with 49 more mosque murders

  • Australian Brenton Tarrant shot dead 50 worshippers and wounded dozens more in two mosques on March 15
  • The white supremacist has been moved to New Zealand’s only maximum-security prison in Auckland
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

CHRISTCHURCH: Australian Brenton Tarrant appeared in a New Zealand court on Friday where the suspected white supremacist was charged with an additional 49 counts of murder at two mosques last month.
In an attack broadcast live on Facebook, a lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch on March 15, killing 50 worshippers and wounding dozens of people.
Tarrant, who was charged with one murder a day after the shooting attack, was also charged with 39 attempted murders on Friday.
The High Court judge overseeing the appearance ordered Tarrant to undergo a mental assessment to determine whether he was fit to stand trial. He was not required to submit a plea.
Tarrant, 28, has been moved to New Zealand’s only maximum-security prison in Auckland and appeared at the Christchurch High Court through a video link.
Tarrant was then remanded to custody until June 14.
High Court Judge Cameron Mander said whether Tarrant would be required to enter a plea at his next appearance depended on his mental health assessment and “any other developments.”
Legal experts said two mental health experts would likely assess Tarrant, while police, who have not ruled out further charges, would continue to investigate New Zealand’s worst peacetime mass killing.
Prison officials say Tarrant is under 24-hour surveillance with no access to media, according to news reports.
He appeared via video handcuffed and seated, wearing a grey prison t-shirt. He listened calmly throughout the hearing, which lasted roughly 20 minutes.
Around two dozen family members of victims and some survivors of the attacks were present in the courtroom.
“The man had no emotion,” said Tofazzal Alam, a regular at one of the mosques, when asked about seeing the suspect on video.
Tarrant would be represented by two Auckland lawyers, one of them, Shane Tait, said in a statement on his website, which did not include any comments on the case.
Tait on Friday said he was arranging for his client to receive psychiatric assessment and that the process would take “some months,” according to court minutes.
“As I observed at this morning’s hearing, that is a usual and regular step for counsel to take at this point in the proceeding,” said Judge Mander.
Media had reported that Tarrant wished to represent himself and legal experts have said he may try to use the hearings as a platform to present his ideology and beliefs.
“If he has lawyers, he will be speaking a lot less in court,” said Graeme Edgeler, a Wellington-based barrister and legal commentator. “He can still give evidence...that’s possible, but if he’s represented by lawyers and it goes to trial he won’t be asking questions of people.”
Although journalists were able to attend and take notes, coverage of the hearing was restricted, with media only allowed to publish pixellated images of Tarrant that obscure his face. The judge also suppressed the names of people he was alleged to have attempted to murder.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern labelled the massacre an act of terrorism and quickly introduced tough new firearm laws which banned semi-automatic weapons.
Muslims worldwide have praised New Zealand’s response to the massacre, with many singling out Ardern’s gesture of wearing a headscarf to meet victims’ families and urging the country to unite with the call: “We are one.”
Thousands of visitors to the reopened Al Noor mosque, where 42 people were killed, have offered condolences and sought to learn more about Islam, said Israfil Hossain, who recites the daily call to prayer there.
“They are coming from far just to say sorry ... although they never did anything to us,” said Hossain, 26.
On Thursday, a group of Carmelite nuns stood for the first time inside a mosque, holding back tears as they talked with worshippers about the two faiths.
“Everybody has their own problems and they have their own ideas about religions, and that’s fine, and we should all have that, we’re all different,” said one nun, Sister Dorothea.
“But we’re all humans and that’s the most important thing, our humanity.”

Topics: New Zealand mosque attack christchurch terrorist attack Brenton Tarrant

Related

0
World
New Zealand shooters back gun control after massacre
0
World
New Zealand orders top-level inquiry into mosque massacres

Britain’s May asks EU for Brexit extension to June 30

Updated 17 min 1 sec ago
Reuters
0

Britain’s May asks EU for Brexit extension to June 30

  • Britain is now due to leave the EU in a week, but May has been forced to seek more time amid Britain’s divided parliament
  • Britain’s exit from the EU is now in doubt because the British parliament cannot decide what exit terms it wants
Updated 17 min 1 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON/BRUSSELS: British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote to European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday asking for a delay of Brexit until up to June 30, but said she still hopes to get Britain out of the EU earlier to avoid it participating in European elections.
Britain is now due to leave the EU in a week, but May has been forced to seek more time after Britain’s divided parliament failed to approve a withdrawal agreement.
“The United Kingdom proposes that this period should end on 30 June 2019,” May said in the letter. Such a long extension means Britain would be required to hold elections for the European parliament.
May said Britain would prepare for such an election, but she still hoped that an agreement would be reached sooner, allowing the extension to be ended early.
“The government will want to agree a timetable for ratification that allows the United Kingdom to withdraw from the European Union before 23 May 2019 and therefore cancel the European Parliament elections, but will continue to make responsible preparations to hold the elections should this not prove possible,” she said.
The chairman of European Union leaders, Donald Tusk, is likely to offer Britain a flexible extension of the date of its departure from the EU of up to one year, with the possibility of leaving sooner, a senior EU official said.
The official said the option could be presented to May at the EU summit on Brexit on April 10 in Brussels.
“The only reasonable way out would be a long but flexible extension. I would call it a ‘flextension’,” the official said.
“We could give the UK a year-long extension, automatically terminated once the Withdrawal Agreement has been accepted and ratified by the House of Commons,” the official said.
“And even if this were not possible, then the UK would still have enough time to rethink its Brexit strategy. A short extension if possible, and a long one if necessary. It seems to be a good scenario for both sides, as it gives the UK all the necessary flexibility, while avoiding the need to meet every few weeks to further discuss Brexit extensions.”
Britain’s exit from the EU, nearly three years since the country voted to leave the bloc, is now in doubt because the British parliament cannot decide what exit terms it wants.
May offered to quit to get her deal passed but it was defeated for a third time last Friday, the day Britain was originally due to leave the EU.
She is now in talks with opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to find a way out of the deadlock, but it is not clear if they can find a solution in the next few days.
European officials say a request for an extension would have to be backed by sound arguments why the EU should grant it.
“If we are not able to understand the reason why the UK is asking for an extension, we cannot give a positive answer,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters in Bucharest, when asked about the possible 12-month extension.

Topics: Brexit Theresa may

Related

0
Business & Economy
UK losing £6.6bn pounds a quarter since Brexit referendum, says S&P
0
Business & Economy
UK headed for downturn as Brexit worries hammer services

Latest updates

Algerian intelligence chief sacked: Ennahar TV
0
Britain’s May asks EU for Brexit extension to June 30
0
Israel’s Arab minority urged to boycott election over divisive law
0
Duterte warns of revolutionary government and arrests
0
US envoy wraps up Afghan visit, vows inclusivity in talks
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.