You are here

  • Home
  • Out of this world: Toulouse star employs space technology to boost team
﻿

Out of this world: Toulouse star employs space technology to boost team

A view shows the Toulouse-Blagnac airport in Blagnac, southern France, on April 1, 2019. (REUTERS/Regis Duvignau)
Updated 05 April 2019
AFP
0

Out of this world: Toulouse star employs space technology to boost team

  • Toulouse is up against European Champions Cup title holders Leinster after beating French rivals Racing 92 last weekend
Updated 05 April 2019
AFP
0

TOULOUSE, France: : Top 14 leaders Toulouse will turn their attention from Europe to a tough away trip to Toulon at Marseille’s Velodrome this weekend, as one player plots to use space research to give the side an edge.
A 14-man Toulouse team set up a European Champions Cup semifinal against title holders Leinster after battling past French rivals Racing 92 last weekend in a thriller.
That run of form in Europe has been matched in the domestic elite league, with their last defeat in the Top 14, at home to Castres, coming in September — one of just two losses all season.
Riding this success is Toulouse scrum-half Pierre Pages, who came in as injury cover in July last year from third division Blagnac, but has since seen his contract with the French giants extended through to June 2020.
Pages, who has played 15 times for the club since signing, has a doctorate in pharmacy and has embarked on scientific research linked to Toulouse’s aerospace industry that could impact the performance of his teammates.
“The idea is to study the quantity of energy expended in a typical week of a rugby player to be able to adapt physical effort and food,” explained Pages.
Experiments started Thursday and Pages has enlisted prop Charlie Faumuina and No 8 Gillian Galan as his guinea pigs. Club president Didier Lacroix will act as the control group, the benchmark for comparisons in experiments.
Pages combined his studies with playing, saying he didn’t believe in his future as a pro. He was to start work as a pharmacist when Toulouse came knocking.
On the eve of the first laboratory tests, Pages gave Lacroix some advice: “We’ve told you: you must come for the tests not having eaten anything.
“You’ll be able to drink water and urinate at your house. Yes, much better to do that there.
“Afterwards, we’ll drink some things and do some tests. Don’t exert yourself. Nothing! The exact protocol will be explained to you.”
A week of tests lie ahead, with two more in June after next season’s pre-season starts.
As for the protocols, they are manifold, Pages saying: “There are different methods to calculate body composition, and measure individuals’ metabolism, be it exercising or at rest.”
Pages said his area of research was backed by the National Center of Space Research (CNES), with the support of two offshoots MEDES and CADMOS, which respectively look at space medicine and physiology, and study and develop microgravity, or weightlessness.
The scrum-half is hoping that by the end of his study he will be able to provide “data on energy expenditure” according to effort, which would allow him “to adapt meals.”
“The goal is to improve performances,” added Pages, who will juggle his study between training, matches and rest days.
“There’s not been a study on energy expenditure. We’ve never studied static phases” such as forward in scrums or rucks, said Pages, with club doctor Philippe Izard by his side.
Alain Maillet, head of physiological experiments with space body CNES, said the research project could shed light on how to cut down on losses of between 20-30% of muscle mass that astronauts suffer in space flights of six months.
“I’m not going to revolutionize the world of space!” said Pages, whose feet remain firmly on terra firma when it comes to his rugby outlook.
“With the World Cup coming up next season, I hope to have more game time,” he said.

Topics: football European Champions Cup Pierre Pages

Related

0
Sport
Head of Asian soccer running unopposed for new term
0
Business & Economy
EU fines Nike $14 million for blocking cross-border sales of football merchandise

Head of Asian soccer running unopposed for new term

Updated 05 April 2019
AP
0

Head of Asian soccer running unopposed for new term

  • Sheikh Salman was elected AFC president in 2013, completing the 4-year term of his predecessor
  • He was elected to his first four-year term in 2015
Updated 05 April 2019
AP
0

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: The Asian Football Confederation holds its presidential election on Saturday with incumbent Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain standing unopposed for a new term.
With soccer politics in the region fractured, it was expected that the election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, would be fiercely-contested when Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi of the United Arab Emirates and Saoud Al Mohannadi of Qatar decided to run.
But both withdrew last month, leaving Sheikh Salman unopposed.
Sheikh Salman was elected AFC president in 2013. He took over from acting president Zhang Jilong of China after Mohammed bin Hammam of Qatar was banned for life for corruption by world governing body FIFA. He was elected to his first four-year term in 2015.
Sheikh Salman cemented this position by signing a new commercial rights deal in 2018, expanding tournaments and increasing the money going back to member federations.
“The other candidates realized that they did not stand a chance against Salman,” James Dorsey, senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, told the Associated Press. He is the author of “The Turbulent World Of Middle East Soccer.”
“There was no real reason for ambitious Gulf powers like Saudi Arabia to oppose Salman,” he said.
Dorsey said in the past six years there has been little attempt to introduce transparency or reform into Asian soccer politics, a policy that has not harmed the chances of Sheikh Salman. He was defeated in the 2016 FIFA presidential election by Gianni Infantino.
Infantino has also been faulted for not doing enough to clean up the sport following the massive FIFA corruption scandal in 2015.
Divisions in Asian soccer remain. Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have all boycotted Qatar since June 2017, cutting off diplomatic relations with the country. Such tensions cast a shadow over the Asian Cup that was held in January in the UAE and won by Qatar.
Despite such issues even Qatar has publicly backed Salman. Seemingly out of the equation are Japan and South Korea — the traditional soccer powers in the region — and China.
The Qatar Football Association said in a statement on March 28 that “we are fully confident he (Sheikh Salman) will guide Asia as one unit in all forthcoming matters.”
 

Topics: Asian Football Confederation Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa Bahrain FIFA

Related

0
Sport
Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa to stay on as AFC president for another four years
0
Sport
Mohammed Khalfan Al-Romaithi withdraws candidacy for AFC presidency

Latest updates

Israel’s Arab minority urged to boycott election over divisive law
0
Duterte warns of revolutionary government and arrests
0
US envoy wraps up Afghan visit, vows inclusivity in talks
0
Turkish opposition still claims lead in Istanbul recount
0
A trip to tantalizing Tagaytay
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.