Saudi Arabia pledges support for protection of child victims of war

Updated 05 April 2019
SPA
Saudi Arabia pledges support for protection of child victims of war

Updated 05 April 2019
SPA
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of children, especially in times of war and armed conflict.

Speaking at an event, organized by the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Dr. Khaled Manzlawi, deputy permanent representative of the mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN, said that the Kingdom was working at regional and international levels to protect children during armed conflicts, and was an active participant in the International Alliance for the Reintegration of Child Combatants in the Community.

Manzlawi added that the Kingdom was also working to rehabilitate the youngsters through specialized centers and was committed to the humanitarian principles of protecting children during conflicts and providing the right environment for them.

He noted that the country took part in international forums, activities, and conventions aimed at protecting children.

Topics: Khaled Manzlawi Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict

Saudi Arabia launches 11 agencies in culture shake-up

Updated 05 April 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia launches 11 agencies in culture shake-up

  • The organizations will replace the General Authority for Culture
  • The new cultural organizations’ role will be operational
Updated 05 April 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture will launch 11 independent arts and culture organizations this year as part of a restructuring of the Kingdom’s cultural sector in line with Vision 2030 reforms.

A ministry spokesperson, Abdulkareem Al-Hameed, said the new cultural units will oversee museums, movies and visual shows, libraries, fashion, music, heritage, literature and publication, performance arts, visual arts, architecture and interior design, and food and the art of cooking.

The organizations will replace the General Authority for Culture (GAC), with “each entity supervising one cultural sector with full independence, to ensure the highest quality and efficiency in implementing the initiatives of the Ministry of Culture’s vision and guidelines,” Al-Hameed said.

Plan

Replacement of the GAC will be carried out in phases “to ensure the completion of the structuring according to the ministry’s plan,” he added.

Al-Hameed said the new cultural organizations’ role will be operational.

“Each entity will implement the initiatives it specializes in, with a specific time-frame, following the main goals specified by the document (outlining) the ministry’s vision and guidelines,” he said. 

The ministry will supervise the organizations to ensure their commitment to the guidelines’ three main goals: Promoting culture to become a lifestyle, contributing to economic growth, and promoting the Kingdom internationally.

The guidelines were announced in a ceremony on March 27 attended by more than 1,200 representatives of local, regional and international cultural groups.

A total of 27 cultural initiatives was also announced at the ceremony, including literature, heritage, filmmaking, theater, music, cooking and fashion.

Topics: Culture and Entertainment

