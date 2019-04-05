Saudi Arabia pledges support for protection of child victims of war

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of children, especially in times of war and armed conflict.

Speaking at an event, organized by the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Dr. Khaled Manzlawi, deputy permanent representative of the mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN, said that the Kingdom was working at regional and international levels to protect children during armed conflicts, and was an active participant in the International Alliance for the Reintegration of Child Combatants in the Community.

Manzlawi added that the Kingdom was also working to rehabilitate the youngsters through specialized centers and was committed to the humanitarian principles of protecting children during conflicts and providing the right environment for them.

He noted that the country took part in international forums, activities, and conventions aimed at protecting children.