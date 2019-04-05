You are here

In Aleppo, the fate of a legendary hotel hangs in balance

The hotel was founded in 1911. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 April 2019
AFP
  • The Baron Hotel was once the fanciest in Aleppo, Syria’s second city, visited by a long list of celebrated names
  • But after four years of civil war in the former rebel stronghold, its suites and ballroom are empty, walls peeling
ALEPPO: For generations her husband’s family managed the iconic Baron Hotel in northern Syria, but after years of war the inn is empty and Rubina Mazloumian says she is too tired to carry on.
The Baron Hotel was once the fanciest in Aleppo, Syria’s second city, visited by a long list of celebrated names.
But after four years of civil war in the former rebel stronghold, its suites and ballroom are empty, walls peeling — and its long, red carpet is gone.
The bar stools are vacant and its piano sits unplayed, collecting dust.
All 48 rooms are closed, barring one.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do with this place,” said Mazloumian, the 65-year-old widow of the hotel’s heir, and its current manager.
“It can no longer receive guests or friends,” said the hotel’s only resident.
“The only people that remain in the hotel are two employees, me and this dog,” she added, gesturing to a small pet with a curly brown coat playing nearby.
The hotel was founded in 1911 by the grandfather of Mazloumian’s husband, Armen Mazloumian, who died in 2016.
Carrying a set of keys, Mazloumian strolled through the entrance of the hotel and pointed toward a sweeping staircase.
“We used to roll a red carpet on these stairs when we received prominent leaders like king Faisal I (of Iraq and Syria) and Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser,” she said.

She trudged up the stairs and stood in front of a closed wooden door.
Room 203 is where famous novelist Agatha Christie stayed, she said. Inside the hotel, she wrote parts of “Murder on the Orient Express.”
Mazloumian said the Baron Hotel is a testament to decades of Syrian history.
It is from here that king Faisal delivered a speech proclaiming Syrian independence from the Ottoman Empire in 1918.
The street housing it, formerly named after French general Henri Gouraud, was retitled “Baron Street” after French forces withdrew from the country in 1946.
Nasser delivered a speech from one of its balconies in 1958, the year Egypt and Syria formed the ill-fated United Arab Republic.
Other famous people also graced its rooms — US billionaire David Rockefeller, France’s wartime leader and later president Charles de Gaulle and American aviator Charles Lindbergh.
On her tour of the building, Mazloumian paused beside a disused wooden piano.
“It used to be a place full of raucous laughter, clinking glasses, and music — classical and from all over,” she said.
“Historical events were written here.”
But “today, this place is slowly becoming a piece of history itself.”
The contemporary history of the Baron Hotel is less glamorous and tells of the fate of Aleppo, which lies largely in ruins almost two years after battles ended.

The establishment was forced to close down in 2012 when the city became a main front in the war between the Syrian government and rebels battling President Bashar Assad’s regime.
The hotel was just a few meters (yards) from the front line.
Like much of the surrounding city, its walls are scarred with bullet holes and the power rarely comes on.
In 2014, when pitched battles in Aleppo sparked a wave of displacement, the hotel was taken over as a makeshift shelter.
It was the second time it was a refuge for the displaced, after hosting hundreds of Armenians who fled their homes during the mass murder perpetrated by the Ottomans in 1915.
The regime retook control of the city in late 2016, after a deadly offensive and a deal that saw tens of thousands forced to leave its once opposition-held east.
But this time around, recovery is unlikely, said Mazloumian, lamenting the hotel’s lost splendour.
“Only three wine glasses and six coffee cups remain in the hotel today,” she said, standing beside a polished bar, a few plates scattered on its countertop.
“A lot of things have been stolen,” she added.
When asked whether she would sell the hotel, Mazloumian hesitated, then replied cautiously.
“I’m an old woman,” said the manager, who co-owns the hotel with other relatives abroad.
“I don’t have it in me to continue running this hotel,” she added.
“I think it’s only natural for it to come under new hands.”

Topics: Aleppo Syria

Film icons bring star power to India's monumental election

Updated 04 April 2019
AFP
  • The path from celebrity to politics is well-trodden in India and Haasan, an icon of Tamil Nadu cinema, is one of many stars on the hustings ahead of the national election
  • Parties of all persuasion seek celebrity endorsement come election time, particularly exploiting the country’s devotion to film and cricket
COIMBATORE, India: On a humid evening in India’s south, drummers and dancers heave to Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster hits, whipping a huge crowd into ecstasy just as the moustachioed megastar himself steps onto the stage.
There is a red carpet, confetti and colored lights rippling over the sea of jiving fans screaming Haasan’s name, but this is no concert — it’s an Indian political rally worthy of a superstar.
The path from celebrity to politics is well-trodden in India and Haasan — an icon of Tamil Nadu cinema, or “Kollywood” — is one of many stars on the hustings ahead of the national election starting next week.
Thousands of candidates are contesting the election — the biggest in history, with 900 million eligible voters — but not all have the X-factor of Haasan and other stars on the campaign trail.
The 64-year-old launched a political party in 2018 to much fanfare and excitement in Tamil Nadu, where he is a household name after decades as a leading man on the silver screen.
His rallies more closely resemble movie sets from his career than the boilerplate campaign functions hosted by India’s political hopefuls.
In Coimbatore city, musicians and dancers in riotous color performed energetic dance numbers from Haasan’s films as fans packed the rally ground for a glimpse of the star.
In the crowd, fans cradled framed images of the film icon brought from home, and wore scarves imprinted with his face, as they sang and danced along to his classics.
The man himself is not even contesting the election, but is fielding 40 candidates to vie for seats for his party in the national parliament, far away in New Delhi.
But there is no mistaking who is the force behind the party, his face beaming down from rallies, posters and giant screens.
“All the candidates are my faces, and I will be the chariot puller,” he thundered at a recent rally in Coimbatore, assuring the crowd where their votes were going.

Parties of all persuasion seek celebrity endorsement come election time, particularly exploiting the country’s devotion to film and cricket.
With millions of voters and a dizzying array of candidates and parties, allying with a hugely-recognizable face works wonders, said Rasheed Kidwai, who has written a book about Bollywood’s role in politics.
“A prominent face that is already recognized by the masses obviously helps because of the massive size of our parliamentary constituencies,” he told AFP.
“Their onscreen image also helps in creating a better connection with the masses.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fielding Hema Malini and Kirron Kher in this election, both Bollywood veterans and leading lights of the Indian film industry.
Smriti Irani, a massive television star, was appointed a cabinet minister in Modi’s government after the BJP stormed to power in the last election.
Gautam Gambhir, who was part of India’s 2011 World Cup winning side, joined the BJP in March, following in the footsteps of countless cricketers turning star power into political capital after retiring.
Modi’s chief opponents in Congress also court big names, with film star Urmila Matondkar recently throwing her weight behind Rahul Gandhi’s party and fellow actors Raj Babbar and Shatrughan Sinha already on board.
Vaasanthi, an author on celebrities and politics, said many actors found the reality of campaigning and governing more taxing than anticipated.
“The parties want to use their glamor but it is not like standing in front of the camera and acting,” the Delhi-based writer, who goes by one name, told AFP.
Some of Haasan’s opponents have suggested he lacks political acumen, a jibe that rings a bit hollow in Tamil Nadu, a state governed by one celebrity leader or another for the better part of 50 years.
“The opposition is asking, ‘Who is this guy? He is just an actor’. Yes, I am an actor, everyone knows that. An honest actor,” Haasan told a crowd to cheers recently.
Among his diehard supporters, Haasan can do little wrong.
“I have been a fan for years,” said Abhirami, a housewife sitting with her young daughter in the front row of the Coimbatore rally.
“There is a lack of good leadership in Tamil Nadu. Now that he has joined politics, I am here to support him. He sounds more believable and honest that most politicians.”

Topics: India

