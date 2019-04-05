You are here

  • Home
  • Ruling party appeals for annulment of Istanbul elections, as opposition claims lead
﻿

Ruling party appeals for annulment of Istanbul elections, as opposition claims lead

People walk past an election poster of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reading “Istanbul is a love story for us,” in front of the Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul, on March 26, 2019, ahead of March 31 local elections. (File/AFP)
Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

Ruling party appeals for annulment of Istanbul elections, as opposition claims lead

  • Republican People’s Party (CHP) mayoral candidate Ekrem Imamoglu told Turkey’s Fox TV that 119,652 invalid votes had been recounted
  • 2,184 votes added in favor of President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party
Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) has appealed to annul local elections in Istanbul, broadcaster Haberturk said on its website on Friday, after initial results showed the opposition won a narrow victory in the city.
Since Sunday's vote the AKP has submitted objections to the results, saying they had been impacted by irregularities.
Haberturk, without citing sources, said the AKP office in Istanbul's Buyukcekmece district had appealed to the provincial electoral office to annul the vote across the city due to what it said was illegal voter registrations in the district.

Turkey’s main opposition candidate in Sunday’s Istanbul local elections said on Friday he remained ahead by 18,742 votes after a recount of invalid votes in 17 of the city’s 39 districts.
Late on Thursday, election officials expanded the vote recount in Istanbul, broadcaster CNN Turk said, as President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party pushed its appeal against its shock election defeat there. It was unclear how many districts would ultimately see recounts.
Republican People’s Party (CHP) mayoral candidate Ekrem Imamoglu told Turkey’s Fox TV he did not expect the gap between his party and the AKP to change substantially when the recount in the country’s largest city was completed.
“From what I see, it should end this weekend. It will fall into a 18,000-20,000 range, that’s what all the simulations show. These are very tight numbers,” he said.
He said 119,652 invalid votes had been recounted, with 2,184 votes added in favor of the AKP and 785 added for the CHP.
The AK Party said it would also demand a wider check on votes across the capital Ankara, which, according to initial results, it also narrowly lost in Sunday’s nationwide municipal vote.
Those losses, if confirmed, would be particularly painful for Erdogan, whose party and its predecessor have dominated the two cities for 25 years. He launched his political career in Istanbul and served as the city’s mayor in the 1990s.
On Wednesday, Turkey’s High Election Board had ordered a full recount in three of Istanbul’s 39 districts and a recount of just invalid ballots in 15 districts. However, late on Thursday the board decided there would be a full recount in those 15 districts as well, CNN Turk said.

Topics: Turkey

Related

0
World
NATO anniversary party turns ugly as US rips Germany, Turkey
0
Business & Economy
Emirates NBD reaches new agreement to buy Turkey’s Denizbank for $2.77bn

Algerian intelligence chief sacked: Ennahar TV

Updated 57 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
0

Algerian intelligence chief sacked: Ennahar TV

  • Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned from the presidency after a series of mass demontrations
  • Tartag was an ally for Bouteflika
Updated 57 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
0

ALGIERS: Algeria’s intelligence chief, Athmane Tartag, has been removed from his post, private Ennahar television station reported on Friday.
Tartag, a retired army general, was an ally of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned on Tuesday in the face of mass protests.
His reported departure from the job came after Algeria’s military carefully managed Bouteflika’s exit in an attempt to defuse mass protests calling for democratic reforms.
Algeria is now in the hands of a caretaker government — which is unlikely to mollify anger on the streets — until elections in three months and with no successor in sight.

Topics: Algeria

Related

0
Middle-East
Bouteflika seeks forgiveness from Algerians
0
Middle-East
Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigns as president of Algeria after 20 years in power

Latest updates

US revokes ICC prosecutor’s visa over Afghan probe
0
Germany repatriates Daesh children from Iraq
0
Algerian intelligence chief sacked: Ennahar TV
0
Britain’s May asks EU for Brexit extension to June 30
0
Israel’s Arab minority urged to boycott election over divisive law
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.