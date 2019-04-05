US envoy wraps up Afghan visit, vows inclusivity in talks

You are here

Zalmay Khalilzad was in Islamabad after spending five days in Afghanistan amid strains between Washington and President Ashraf Ghani’s administration. (File/AFP)
  • A new round of talks between the Taliban and Afghan officials is expected later this month
  • After talks in February, Khalilzad announced a “draft framework” for a peace deal, though he warned major hurdles remain
ISLAMABAD: The US envoy tasked with forging a peace deal with the Taliban met with officials in Pakistan on Friday, after telling leaders and various groups in Afghanistan they would be included in future talks.
Zalmay Khalilzad was in Islamabad after spending five days in Afghanistan amid strains between Washington and President Ashraf Ghani’s administration, which has complained bitterly of being sidelined in peace talks.
“Intra-Afghan dialogue should be comprehensive and inclusive with representatives from the #Afghan government, women, young people, and civil society,” Khalilzad said on Twitter at the start of his five-day visit.
The Taliban has until now refused to meet with the Kabul government, accusing it of being a puppet regime.
The diplomatic spat between Washington and Kabul came to a head last month when Afghanistan’s national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib accused Khalilzad of a lack of “transparency,” even suggesting the Afghan-born envoy wanted to be “viceroy” of his native country.
Washington reacted furiously, with US officials reportedly refusing to attend meetings in which Mohib was present. The outspoken adviser visited eastern provinces when Khalilzad was in Kabul.
Among those Khalilzad met with was a group of seven women from the Afghan Women Network.
Under the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Sharia law, women were stripped of all basic rights and were sometimes executed for alleged adultery.
“Women should not be forgotten in the talks, and our rights should not be trampled,” Robina Hamdard, an advocacy manager at the network, told AFP.
“We want everything — women’s rights to education and social activities — to be guaranteed during the talks... We want a lasting peace, not a shaky peace.”
Khalilzad’s schedule in Islamabad has not been announced, but he had already met with officials including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi early Friday, according to the foreign ministry.
Pakistan says it supports an Afghan-led peace process and is helping to facilitate the talks. Washington and Kabul have long held Pakistan’s shadowy intelligence services responsible for supporting and training the Taliban.
In an interview with a US-funded radio network, Khalilzad said he hoped 2019 would be the “year of peace.”
“Afghans are tired of the war. So, too, is the world. The war has raged for a long time,” he told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
After talks in February, Khalilzad announced a “draft framework” for a peace deal, though he warned major hurdles remain.
Elections in Afghanistan, originally slated for April 20, have been postponed until September to allow space for the peace talks.
A new round of talks between the Taliban and Afghan officials is expected later this month in Doha, with further US-Taliban talks possible after that.
“We are hopeful that intra-Afghan talks will start as soon as possible and that we can agree to de-escalate the war,” Khalilzad said in the radio interview.
Ghani, who was elected in a fraud-tainted poll in 2014, is seeking a second term.

  • US envoy for Afghanistan meets key officials in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Friday that a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump was unlikely amid efforts by the US to negotiate an end to the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

“No meeting is being envisaged,” Foreign Office spokesman Dr. Mohammed Faisal told Arab News, adding that no “modalities” for a future meeting had as yet been set.

At a weekly press briefing, Faisal said US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad was in Islamabad, where he met with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and held separate delegation-level talks with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua. 

He was also expected to meet Pakistan’s top military brass.

Khalilzad arrived in Pakistan on Friday after a four-day visit to Kabul. 

In early March, he had attended the fifth round of talks between the Taliban and the US in Doha, which ended with both sides declaring that progress had been made.

Khalilzad is in the region to set up a new round of talks to broker a peace agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government to ensure the withdrawal of US forces from the region.

The foreign office said Khalilzad briefed Pakistani officials on the outcome of the talks and shared updates on his meetings in Afghanistan and Doha.

Qureshi reportedly assured the special envoy that Pakistan would continue its “sincere” efforts to push forward the peace process.

The Taliban have so far refused to hold direct talks with the Kabul government, which it considers to be a foreign-appointed puppet regime.

 

 

A senior Pakistani foreign office official privy to the meetings between Khalilzad and the foreign minister told Arab News on condition of anonymity that there were strong signs that talks between the Afghan Taliban and the United States would result in an agreement with the Afghan government.

Khalilzad had urged Pakistan to negotiate a settlement, the official said.   

“They want us to negotiate a victory for them in Afghanistan; how can we do that?” the official asked. “They want us to broker a deal with the Taliban and we can’t do that.”

He added: “We have repeatedly told the US that our role is limited.”

The US Embassy in Islamabad declined to comment on discussions between the US and Pakistani officials.    

On Thursday, Khalilzad said relations between Islamabad and Washington would not improve until Pakistan revised its policies toward Afghanistan.

“We … are seeking an agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan that can result in peace and (can stop) the interferences Pakistan has made in Afghanistan,” Khalilzad said.

His comments were a veiled reference to remarks by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan last month that suggested Kabul should set up an interim government. Afghanistan recalled its ambassador from Pakistan over the comments.

Earlier, the US Department of State said Khalilzad’s trip was “part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that brings all Afghan parties together in inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations.”

The special envoy is expected to make a stopover in Qatar, where the Taliban have long had a political office, during his tour, which concludes on April 10.

