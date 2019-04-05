Duterte warns of revolutionary government and arrests

You are here

President Rodrigo Duterte made the threat late Thursday in a speech where he expressed his exasperation with criticism even while he’s trying to fight irregularities. (File/AFP)
MANILA: The Philippine president has warned he would declare a revolutionary government and arrest his detractors and outlaws if he says he’s pushed to the wall.
His latest outburst prompted critics to ask him to confront real issues instead of playing with a dictator’s “playbook.”
President Rodrigo Duterte made the threat late Thursday in a speech where he expressed his exasperation with criticism even while he’s trying to fight irregularities. Duterte has been known for provocative remarks, which his spokesmen have often played down as hyperbole when they spark a backlash.
Duterte says: “I have enough problems with criminality, drugs, rebellion and all, but if you push me to the extreme, I will declare the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus and I will arrest all of you.”

Thai border police killed by suspected insurgents in south

HAT YAI, Thailand: Police says two Border Patrol Police officers in southern Thailand have been killed while praying in a mosque in the latest violence believed linked to a Muslim separatist insurgency.
The chief of Than To police station in Yala province said Friday that four attackers slipped into the mosque and shot the officers at point-blank range in the head.
Police Col. Pariwat Kwanmanij said the attackers, who fled after the shooting, were suspected of being part of an insurgency that flared in 2004 and has claimed about 7,000 lives in predominantly Buddhist Thailand’s three southernmost provinces, which have Muslim majorities.
The insurgents seek to scare Buddhists into leaving the area, but many Muslims cooperating with the authorities have also been targeted.

